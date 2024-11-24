Kameron Marlowe Shares Cover Of Cam's 'Burning Hosue'

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe is treating fans to a cover of "Burning House," originally recorded by artist Cam. Marlowe first covered the track acoustically on TikTok this summer, prompting fans to request that he release his own version. His cover of "Burning House" is out now.

Marlowe's "Burning House" pays homage to the original with simplistic yet haunting production. Additionally, the track features Marlowe's signature rich vocals and emotional delivery of the powerful song.

Marlowe shared his excitement, stating, "I've always been a fan of Cam's music. I especially loved the song 'Burning House' because it's one of those songs you hear and wish you had written yourself! Thank you to Cam for putting out such a great song - I really enjoyed covering it and hope I did the song justice!"

The release of Marlowe's "Burning House" comes on the heels of his recent sold-out debut at The Ryman, where he received praise for his "powerful vocals, undeniable natural talent, anthemic hits and genuine connection with his fans," (Music Mayhem).

Marlowe is currently in Australia as direct support on Kane Brown's "In The Air Tour." Additionally, Marlowe is gearing up for the final leg of his "Keepin' the Lights On World Tour," his first-ever international run. He will kick off the international leg with a show on Dec. 10 in Cologne, Germany.

With a voice that resonates like thunder in the heart of Nashville, Kameron Marlowe is hailed as one of Country music's most thrilling voices. He's been through some changes in his 27 years, from adapting to life on the road to achieving RIAA Platinum-certified status and gracing stages alongside Country music juggernauts. Raised in Kannapolis, N.C, Marlowe's musical journey began in church choirs and high school bands. He later enrolled in college but eventually moved back home to help support his family. During this time, Marlowe gained traction online with his music, driving him to make the move to Music City.

His self-written viral hit "Giving You Up," born from personal heartache, catapulted him into the spotlight before striking a deal with Sony Music Nashville. His debut album We Were Cowboys followed suit and garnered both critical acclaim and GOLD and PLATINUM certified tracks, earning him recognition from industry tastemakers and streaming platforms alike. As his profile has grown, he's sold out headlining shows coast to coast and has toured with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. He's known for delivering high impact performances, with all the energy of a true rock show.

And now, his evolution unfolds further on his 16-track output, Keepin' The Lights On, out now, while his red-hot single, "Strangers" with Ella Langley spins at Country radio. The scope and maturity of the album establish him as a true force in today's Country music-a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. It's a journey that delves deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Marlowe lays it all on the line, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before. Rooted in unapologetic risk, fueled by vulnerability, and thoughtfully presented in concept like a perfect setlist from start to finish, Marlowe achieves connection through a ride of uniqueness that swerves the normal comfort zone. His sophomore album, developed from over 200 shows in the last two years, is the culmination of Marlowe's steadfast dedication, and fans will soon see first-hand his tireless commitment to his craft, not only on the road, but also in the studio. "If I can continue to be this personal in my writing, I feel like it will connect to people in a deeper way," he shares. "That's all I want to do. And when you go deeper with yourself, you can connect deeper with other people."

Related Stories

Kameron Marlowe Recruits Marcus King For 'High Hopes'

Kameron Marlowe's Fox & Friends Performance Goes Online

Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Unplug For 'Strangers'

Kameron Marlowe Releases 'I Can Lie (The Truth Is)

News > Kameron Marlowe