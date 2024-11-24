Steve Hackett Previews 'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries'

() Steve Hackett announces 'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries' for release on January 17th 2025. To celebrate the announcement, a recording of the track 'Ace Of Wands' (originally from his debut solo album 'Voyage Of The Acolyte') has been launched.

Steve Hackett's annual performances at Trading Boundaries, in Sussex, UK have become something of a tradition for the legendary guitarist in recent years. Presenting stripped down material, and showcasing his acclaimed classical compositions, these unique & intimate concerts have become a highlight of the year, beloved of his fans. As Steve explains: "It's always a joy for me to play at Trading Boundaries, a magical intimate place full of beautiful lights and exotic imagery, illuminating the darkest time of year over Christmas and New Year... It's the perfect location for my acoustic set."

'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries', set for release on January 17th 2025, collects various recordings from these shows from over the years, and also features appearances from regular collaborators including brother John Hackett on flute, Roger King on keys, Rob Townsend on flute & sax, & Amanda Lehmann on guitar & vocals. The release also coincides with Steve's next two live appearances at the venue, on the 18th & 19th of January 2025.

'Live Magic At Trading Boundaries' will be available as a Limited Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP & Digital Album, mixed by long-time live sound engineer Ben Fenner.

Over the course of 17 tracks, Steve explores various facets of his catalogue, including Genesis classics like 'Blood On The Rooftops' & 'Horizons', stripped down solo material such as 'Ace Of Wands' & 'Hands Of The Priestess', and magical renditions of his much-acclaimed classical catalogue like 'Black Light' & 'The Journey'. As a result, this album shows a completely different side to his playing: "Somehow, you can feel the special atmosphere through the sound of the music on this new live album, which is a complete contrast to my live rock shows."

"I love the delicate dreamlike quality of this show with John and Rob interplaying beautifully on flute and sax, interspersed by surprising moments of power, such as the point when Roger's keys become the sound of a full blown pipe organ!" The album also features two performances of tracks from Amanda Lehmann's most recent solo album 'Innocence and Illusion', "Amanda's lovely vocals on her own spellbinding songs also provide a special contrast."

Steve has recently been reissuing his classical catalogue, and the latest two in the series, 'Metamorpheus' & 'Tribute' are available now. Both albums have been newly remastered for vinyl, and are available as Gatefold 180g LP's in both black and limited coloured vinyl editions for the very first time.

1. Improv 00:01:54

2. Blood on the Rooftops 00:01:15

3. The Barren Land 00:01:34

4. Black Light 00:01:12

5. Horizons 00:01:29

6. Jacuzzi 00:03:20

7. Supper's Ready (Excerpt) 00:01:40

8. After the Ordeal 00:02:01

9. Hairless Heart 00:05:04

10. Jazz on a Summer's Night 00:03:48

11. Gnossienne No. 1 00:03:00

12. Walking Away from Rainbows 00:03:28

13. Poulenc Organ Concerto (excerpt) 00:03:45

14. The Red Flower of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere 00:02:19

15. Hands of the Priestess 00:05:39

16. Memory Lane 00:05:12

17. Only Happy When it Rains 00:04:08

18. Ace of Wands 00:03:37

19. The Journey 00:03:36

