The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival

(Kirvin Doak Communications) The second night of Neon City Festival - a new music art and culinary event located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas - brought the vibrant neighborhood to life with performances by headliners Seven Lions and The All-American Rejects. This inaugural, free-for-all-ages event delivered an electrifying experience for thousands of festivalgoers, filled with live music, delicious food & beverage offerings, immersive art installations by AREA15, a spectacular firework display and more.

A look into day two of Neon City Festival: World-Class Performances. Guests enjoyed performances throughout the day on four different stages. Along with headliners Seven Lions performing at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) and The All-American Rejects at 3rd Street Stage, this included sets by Krewella, Pepe Orro and The Swamp Coolers with Sara Beth at DLVEC; Plain White T's at 3rd Street Stage; Filter, Adelita's Way, Ekoh and Vampires Everywhere at 1st Street Stage; Twista, Luniz, 24Hrs and Violin on Fire at Main Street Stage.

Local Artistry. Guests perused Neon City Festival's art programming, curated by AREA15 Las Vegas. Activations included neon-lit artwork by Aliume at Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite; an immersive activation by Illuminarium; and a photo opportunity with a spectacular art car creation from Las Vegas artist, Henry Chang. Guests received an exclusive sneak peek at two thrilling new attractions coming to AREA15: Superplastic's Dopeameme, The Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research and the John Wick Experience.

Pop-Up Shops. Festivalgoers perused a variety of pop-up shops and booths like Recycled Propaganda - with artwork aimed at encouraging critical thought; Tristan Shearer - a photographer exploring collodion photography; Essence Permanent Jewelry - a permanent jewelry activation; Sara Godbout - a confidence coach booth; Reapers Grip - with skateboard merch and accessories; 6k Industries - featuring jewelry, apparel, macrame and crochet; Krystal Kartel - selling jewelry and decorations made from healing crystals; House of Bills - with handmade arts & crafts; Mooncraft Gifts - featuring unique, custom jewelry; Pinup Ally - with alt fashion apparel; and many more.

Culinary Experiences. Guests tried bites from a diverse lineup of local vendors - ranging from taco trucks to empanada carts, sushi stands and more. Many enjoyed the Omaha Steaks Culinary Experience located at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, featuring an all-you-can-eat menu including whiskey-grilled steak, filet mignon burger, shrimp ceviche and more.

Daily Fireworks. A fireworks display dazzled Downtown Las Vegas from the top of the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Day three of the festival will feature sets by Alison Wonderland, Russell Dickerson, Lit and more.

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens - with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) - and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor, Neon City Festival was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

Related Stories

The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's Added To Neon City Festival

Macklemore, Russell Dickerson and Neon Trees Lead Inaugural Neon City Festival Lineup

News > Neon City