Billy Joel To Be Featured On First Episode Of John Mayer's 'How's Life' Interview Series

(SiriusXM) Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter John Mayer will launch "How's Life," a new interview series featuring intimate and extensive conversations with Mayer and some of the biggest names in music.

Premiering at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 28 on SiriusXM's Life With John Mayer, the first episode features an in-depth, candid sit down with the legendary musician Billy Joel. In the exclusive discussion, John talks to Billy about his illustrious career, his iconic songs, plus, a never-before-heard tune.

The first episode of "How's Life" on Life With John Mayer (ch. 14) follows Mayer's live broadcast from his SiriusXM Los Angeles studio on Thanksgiving day, where the conversation with Joel will cap off a day of playing music and taking calls beginning at 2:00 pm ET leading up to the premiere of the new series at 8:00 pm.

Upcoming guests also include Shawn Mendes and Maren Morris. The launch of the new series also marks one year of Mayer's exclusive year-round channel, Life With John Mayer. The channel is an unparalleled musical experience curated by the guitarist and songwriter and is defined not by genre, but by the time of day as well as the day of the week. The channel features a hand-selected mix of Mayer's favorite music, collaborations, never-before-heard material and more.

SiriusXM's Life With John Mayer is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars on channel 14 and anytime on the SiriusXM app. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free.

