Stevie Nicks, Teddie Swims, Bebe Rexha Exclusives For Record Store Day

(Warner) This Friday, November 29, is Record Store Day's Black Friday and Warner Records along with affiliated labels are excited to release these exclusive vinyl pressing to celebrate the day. Warner Records has been a proud official sponsor of Record Store Day since its inception.
Stevie Nicks - "The Lighthouse": 7" Single on White vinyl. Limited to 5,000 Copies at indie retailers. Stevie Nicks releases an anthemic new single "The Lighthouse." Written by Nicks pulling from her personal reflections and experiences, the song is meant as a battle cry to current, past, and future generations of women during this pivotal moment in history. The song, produced by Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow and Dave Cobb, will be pressed as a limited, white vinyl 7" single.
Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5): Single LP on baby blue vinyl. Limited to 5000 copies worldwide. Teddy Swims' debut album, featuring his hit songs "Lose Control" and "The Door," plus four additional songs on vinyl for the very first time!
Tracklisting:
Side One:
Some Things I'll Never Know
Lose Control
What More Can I Say
The Door
Goodbye's Been Good To You
Last Communion
You Still Get To Me
Side Two:
Suitcase
Flame
Evergreen
Hammer To The Heart
Applejuice
Tell Me
Growing Up Is Getting Old
Bebe Rexha - Expectations: Single LP on clear vinyl. Limited to 2650 Copies for US & Canada. RSD exclusive pressing of Bebe Rexha's debut full-length album. In addition to Bebe co-writing and co-producing every song on the album, Expectations is also produced by Max Martin, Ali Payami, JUSSI, Jason Evigan, Louis Bell, The Stereotypes and Hit-Boy. Featuring "Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)," "I'm A Mess," "I Got You" and more.
Tracklisting:
Side A:
Ferrari
I'm A Mess
Souls on Fire
Shining Star
Knees
I Got You
Self Control
Side B:
Sad
Mine
Steady
Don't Get Closer
Grace
Pillow
Meant to Be (Feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Earl Sweatshirt - Feet Of Clay: 140g single vinyl on Blue Jay color vinyl. Limited to 6,550 copies for US & Canada. Anniversary Edition of Earl Sweatshirt's critically acclaimed LP, featuring the full deluxe tracklist across each side of the LP. Originally a surprise release in November 2019 between his third and fourth albums, it features "El Toro Combo Meal" featuring Mavi, "MTOMB" featuring Liv.e, "East," and more.
Tracklisting:
Side A:
74
East
MTOMB (Feat. Liv.e)
OD
El Toro Combo Mean (Feat. Mavi)
Side B:
Tisk Tisk Cookies
4N (Feat. Mach-Hommy)
Ghost (Feat. Navy Blue)
Whole World (Feat. Maxo)
