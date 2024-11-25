The Smashing Pumpkins Stream New Single 'Who Goes There'

(The Oriel Co.) Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their next single "Who Goes There." The track serves as the second single off the band's thirteenth studio album Aghori Mhori Mei, released earlier this year.

"Who Goes There," is a sonic rollercoaster, with Billy's signature vocals, sizzling electronic keys, and beautiful guitar riffs taking us for a ride as the track alternates between moments of loud, intense emotion and serenity and reflection. Following the success of the project's lead single, "Sighommi," which peaked at #5 on Billboard's Hard Hot Rock Songs chart and was the most-added track across alternative and rock radio in its first week of release, "Who Goes There" will hit radio waves with plenty of momentum, coming in as a fan-favorite track off the album.

Aghori Mhori Mei, released on August 2, is a bruising and shadowy return to form from original Smashing Pumpkins members Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Billy Corgan. The album harkens back to the band's early 90's canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled, continuing the prolific hot streak frontman Billy Corgan kicked off a decade ago. Just last year, the band released the third and final Act of their sprawling and adventurous rock opera ATUM, a sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/The Machines Of God. While some artists might take a breather after an acclaimed and ambitious triple album, Corgan went straight back into the studio to write, produce, and record this new 10-track body of work. As vital and vibrant a songwriter as ever, Corgan had quickly promised a 2024 follow-up on the horizon, which serves as the latest twist in Corgan's careful commitment to how his art is presented. The band completed the recording of Aghori Mhori Mei amidst an expansive touring schedule across the last few years.

Aghori Mhori Mei came amidst a highly successful year in touring for The Smashing Pumpkins, with an expansive run of stadium performances with Green Day as part of The Saviors Tour and arena dates nationwide. The band trotted across Europe this summer with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and recently wrapped their multi-city Latin American Fall tour, which saw them play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

