Craig Campbell & Family to Release Three Christmas Songs on Black Friday

(CEG) Black Friday will look more like a white Christmas for Craig Campbell, his daughter Preslee and their entire family, as they release three holiday songs on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Preslee recorded a beautiful version of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and she, her dad, mom Mindy, and sister Kinni Rose are releasing a fun version of "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas." The same day, Craig will make available his moving original song "Come Home For Christmas."

"We usually release an original or a classic Christmas song every year but couldn't settle on just one this season," said Craig. "Preslee is really coming into her own as an artist, so we knew we wanted to highlight her beautiful voice. I've been wanting to release this original song for a while, and we had to keep with tradition by including the whole family on 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.'"

Craig wrote the heart-tugging "Come Home For Christmas" with Radney Foster and Jay Clementi.

"I never knew that lonesome loved the winter

I never thought that I would hate December

Could you bring my world back

Is it too much to ask for one day of forgiveness

If you can't come home for me, can you come home for Christmas"

All three songs are available on Craig's Grindstone Recordings label distributed by Stem.

The Fifth Annual Craig Campbell Family & Friends Christmas Show at their Grindstone Cowboy restaurant, coffee shop and music venue December 13 and 14 sold out in record time. December 20 and 21 shows were added, which also sold out. Special guests will include Walker Hayes, Craig Wayne Boyd, Tigerlily Gold and many others.

Craig recently released his Almost Greatest Hits album - six career-defining songs originally recorded beginning in 2010 and released on three albums during two record deals. The album also includes the bonus track "Sadder Day." His hard-hitting "Stick To Your Guns" single continues to grace streaming and radio playlists.

The 10th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge was held during CMA Fest week and raised over $28,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36.

Fans can catch Craig performing in Portland, Oregon on December 6, and he will wrap up a busy year of touring at Gilley's Saloon in the Treasure Island Resort during National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas December 9 and 10.

