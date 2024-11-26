Kip Moore Shares 'Wildfire' Video And Announces 2025 Tour Dates

(MPG) Kip Moore has released a music video for "Wildfire" and announced his first batch of international tour dates for 2025. Kicking off in May, Moore will storm through Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and the UK throughout the spring.
The tour announcement arrives on the heels of his 2024 International Artist Achievement Award received last week at The 58th Annual CMA Awards. Moore also earned a nomination for the award in 2023.
The accolade caps off a busy year on the road for Moore as he continues to cement his place as one of country music's top global powerhouses. Tickets and VIP packages will go on-sale this Friday, November 29th at 10:00am local time.
The video for Kip's latest song "Wildfire" is a raw and poignant visual to accompany the soaring, wistful tune, co-produced with Oscar Charles and co-written with Charles, Dan Couch, and Hank Born.
Moore wrapped a marathon run of tour dates last month throughout Australia and New Zealand where he performed in sold-out arenas and theaters across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Brisbane, and more. He also made his highly anticipated return to South Africa, which kicked off with a performance at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria where a crowd of over 23,000 fans welcomed him back for the second year in a row. It was followed by a headline performance at Cape Town Stadium in front of 25,000 fans for the inaugural Cape Town Country Festival. Additional performances included Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, and more. Moore will close out his whirlwind two-year run of The Nomad World Tour next month with dates in Asbury Park, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.
EUROPE & UK TOUR DATES 2025:
05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen
05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks
05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle
05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13
05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy
05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy
06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena
06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo
THE NOMAD WORLD TOUR DATES 2024:
12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
