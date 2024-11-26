Kip Moore Shares 'Wildfire' Video And Announces 2025 Tour Dates

(MPG) Kip Moore has released a music video for "Wildfire" and announced his first batch of international tour dates for 2025. Kicking off in May, Moore will storm through Europe, including Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and the UK throughout the spring.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of his 2024 International Artist Achievement Award received last week at The 58th Annual CMA Awards. Moore also earned a nomination for the award in 2023.

The accolade caps off a busy year on the road for Moore as he continues to cement his place as one of country music's top global powerhouses. Tickets and VIP packages will go on-sale this Friday, November 29th at 10:00am local time.

The video for Kip's latest song "Wildfire" is a raw and poignant visual to accompany the soaring, wistful tune, co-produced with Oscar Charles and co-written with Charles, Dan Couch, and Hank Born.

Moore wrapped a marathon run of tour dates last month throughout Australia and New Zealand where he performed in sold-out arenas and theaters across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Brisbane, and more. He also made his highly anticipated return to South Africa, which kicked off with a performance at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria where a crowd of over 23,000 fans welcomed him back for the second year in a row. It was followed by a headline performance at Cape Town Stadium in front of 25,000 fans for the inaugural Cape Town Country Festival. Additional performances included Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, and more. Moore will close out his whirlwind two-year run of The Nomad World Tour next month with dates in Asbury Park, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

EUROPE & UK TOUR DATES 2025:

05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle

05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13

05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy

06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo

THE NOMAD WORLD TOUR DATES 2024:

12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

Related Stories

Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles

Watch Kip Moore Go Grunge For 'Live Here to Work' Video

Kip Moore Launching Fall U.S. Leg Of Nomad World Tour

Kip Moore Taking Nomad World Tour Down Under

News > Kip Moore