Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'

(The GreenRoom) Country superstar Thomas Rhett celebrates yet another milestone today as "Beautiful As You" holds the No. 1 Country Radio spot on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, marking his 23rd career No. 1. The "heartfelt" (People) single, which was recently certified as RIAA Gold, showcases Thomas Rhett's dynamic ability to bring an "infectiously danceable hit" (American Songwriter) to life with "emotive delivery" (Holler).

Produced by Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, John Ryan and Ammo, "Beautiful As You" is featured on Thomas Rhett's acclaimed seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN. Co-written by Thomas Rhett and Bunetta alongside Jacob Hindlin, Alexander Izquierdo, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, and Zaire Kelsey, the song has quickly become a fan favorite.

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No.

One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes.

It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas and amphitheaters all around the world; he is currently gearing up for a mini-residency in December at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR kicking off next June.

