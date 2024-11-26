Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'

(The GreenRoom) Country superstar Thomas Rhett celebrates yet another milestone today as "Beautiful As You" holds the No. 1 Country Radio spot on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, marking his 23rd career No. 1. The "heartfelt" (People) single, which was recently certified as RIAA Gold, showcases Thomas Rhett's dynamic ability to bring an "infectiously danceable hit" (American Songwriter) to life with "emotive delivery" (Holler).
Produced by Julian Bunetta, Dann Huff, John Ryan and Ammo, "Beautiful As You" is featured on Thomas Rhett's acclaimed seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN. Co-written by Thomas Rhett and Bunetta alongside Jacob Hindlin, Alexander Izquierdo, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, and Zaire Kelsey, the song has quickly become a fan favorite.
Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, Thomas Rhett has spent just over 10 years gathering 23 Number Ones, 16 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 "Entertainer of the Year," two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No.
One songs within a 12-month period, he's never remained static. With both songwriting prowess and charisma, his career has been fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, to continually keep fans on their toes.
It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas and amphitheaters all around the world; he is currently gearing up for a mini-residency in December at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of his BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR kicking off next June.
Thomas Rhett And Teddy Swims Team Up With 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman'
Win Thomas Rhett's Personal Vintage 1973 Ford Bronco For Hurricane Relief
Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Drew 75,000 Fans To GoldenSky Country Music Festival
Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Lead GoldenSky Country Music Festival Lineup
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Linkin Park Tops The Charts Across The World With 'From Zero'- Sammy Hagar Plans To Change Things Up With Las Vegas Residency- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish
Jon Bon Jovi Sang With Bruce Springsteen When He Was Just A Boy
All-Star Dead Boys Album Coming Next Year
Mike Tramp Releases 'Till Death Do Us Part' Video
Nektar Share 'I'll Let You In' Lyric Video
Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Winter Tour Dates
Watch Jinger's 'Green Serpent' Video