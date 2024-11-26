Ty Myers Goes To 'Ends of the Earth' With New Video

(Columbia) Ty Myers shares the cinematic but deeply personal video for his hugely popular new song "Ends of the Earth." Released last month via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia, "Ends of the Earth" is the latest major success in a breakout year for the 17-year-old talent, who recently wrapped up his sold-out debut headline tour.

Directed by John Park (WHALE TALE MUSIC) and filmed in Myers' homebase of Austin, TX, the music video for "Ends of the Earth" adds a powerful new layer of emotion to the track - a stripped-back yet soulful ballad built on his warmly commanding vocal work.

To illustrate the song's intensely moving tale of everlasting love, the visual follows Myers as he receives a series of letters sealed with a heart, each leading him to a distinct location of special significance to him and his high school sweetheart. Spliced with a series of poignant performance shots from Myers - and a dreamlike flashback in which he and his ex enjoy a picnic in the park - the footage beautifully captures the whirlwind of feelings within the song itself: bittersweet nostalgia and irrepressible hope, the pain of separation, and the triumphant power of true devotion.

After premiering in mid-October, "Ends of the Earth" earned immediate praise from the likes of Holler, who hailed the song's "Stapleton-esque ambience" and "enchanting intimacy." Before officially releasing the track, Myers shared "Ends of the Earth" online and inspired a passionate response from his fanbase (a fast-growing contingent that found him adding 250K new TikTok followers in 2024 alone). With the song soon yielding over 35K social posts, Myers ultimately decided to move up its release date and delivered "Ends of the Earth" while out on the road for his rapturously received LET 'EM TALK TOUR.

"This one feels special," says Myers. "'Ends of the Earth' is about being so in love and vulnerable that you're able to admit that no matter what happens, you're always gonna be her man, and you'll be there until the end."

