G-Eazy Shares New Tracks 'Nada' and 'Vampires'

(fcc) G-Eazy has released two new songs "Nada" and "Vampires" via RCA Records. The songs drop just days before his sold-out hometown Bay Area show on Friday, culminating the North American run of his tour. G-Eazy surprised fans with the addition of the new songs to his live show, garnering a massive crowd response each night and stirring up anticipation across social media.
Following the outpour of incredible support and love of the new music while on the road, G has released the tracks as a thank you to his fans for the heartfelt experience they shared from city to city. The tracks also mark a return to the rapper's roots, infusing the signature sound millions around the world have come to know and love from G-Eazy. Listen to "Nada" and "Vampires" here.
Earlier this month, G-Eazy kicked off his 41-date tour which wraps this Friday with his hometown show in Oakland, CA on November 29th. He connected with crowds in heartfelt moments from city to city, embracing the lasting mutual love between him and his fans. (Check out a compilation of video highlights from the tour HERE.) The tour will kick off its international leg in 2025, making stops in Germany, France, Ireland and the UK before continuing on to dates in Australia and New Zealand.
