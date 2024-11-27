Last Song Dio Recorded Included On The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 Reissue

(Chipster) Out of print for nearly 10 years, The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 will be available on January 31st on Limited Edition Dragon's Fire 2LP and 1CD and includes the last song that Ronnie James Dio ever recorded.
Originally released in 2012, The Very Beast of Dio Vol. 2 is compilation of classic tracks from DIO's seventh to tenth albums: Angry Machines (1996), Magica (2000), Killing The Dragon (2002), and final studio album Master Of The Moon (2004). It's a carefully curated follow up to The Very Beast of Dio Vol. 1. which included tracks from Dio's first 6 albums.
Featuring liner notes from Eddie Trunk, famous radio host and longtime friend of Ronnie, the album also contains the last track ever recorded by Ronnie "Metal Will Never Die" which he performed with his cousin David 'Rock' Feinstein.
Includes later period DIO classics like "Push", "The Eyes", "Fever Dreams", and two very rare tracks, "Electra" (intended for the never completed Magic II) and "Prisoner Of Paradise" (from the Japanese edition of Master Of The Moon).
Personnel:
Ronnie James Dio - vocals, keyboards
Tracy G - guitars on tracks 7, 10, 15
Craig Goldy - guitars on track 3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 17
Doug Aldrich - guitars on track 1, 2, 4, 5, 13
Scott Warren - keyboards
David "Rock" Feinstein - guitars on track 16
Jeff Pilson - bass on tracks 3, 7, 9, 11, 15, 17, keyboards on tracks 3, 9, 11, 17
Larry Dennison - bass on track 10
Jimmy Bain - bass on tracks 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 12, 14
Rudy Sarzo - bass on track 13
Garry Bordonaro - bass on track 16
Simon Wright - drums
Vinny Appice - drums on tracks 7, 10 and 15
Carl Canedy - drums on track 16
Tracklisting:
1. Killing The Dragon
2. Push
3. The Eyes
4. Along Comes A Spider
5. Better In The Dark
6. Fever Dreams
7. Black
8. Feed My head
9. Shivers
10. Hunter of the heart (Live)
11. One More for the Road
12. Lord Of The Last Day
13. Electra
14. As Long As It's Not About Love
15. This Is Your Life
16. Metal Will Never Die
17. Prisoner Of Paradise
