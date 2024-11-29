BTS V's Shares 'Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)'

(fcc) V of 21st century pop icons BTS released his new single "Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)" along with an accompanying music video today. Continuing his tradition of releasing year-end songs that capture the essence of winter-such as "Snow Flower," "Christmas Tree," and "wherever u r (ft. V of BTS)"-V summons the winter season with "Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)." The track invites listeners to paradise, reminding them that simply being with someone you love can feel like heaven, even amidst raging storms and changing seasons.

The collaboration between V and Park Hyo Shin, one of South Korea's most renowned ballad singers recognized for his emotive and powerful voice, beautifully captures the warmth and comfort of lovers cherishing each other in the heart of winter.

As a jazz pop piece that perfectly encapsulates the feel of the year's end, the track features a jazzy saxophone and trumpet, alongside the ethereal, textured tones of a prepared piano-its sound altered by placing objects within its strings-creating a cozy, inviting atmosphere. V and Park Hyo Shin's collaboration brings a tender melody to life, co-composed together, while the evocative lyrics by Jesse Harris, the lyricist behind Norah Jones' "Don't Know Why," blend seamlessly with the music. The subtle richness of their voices adds depth to the song, offering a captivating listening experience.

The music video for "Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)" draws inspiration from the Greek myth of Pygmalion. V portrays a sculptor who molds and brings his ideal partner to life, together sharing moments of bliss. As V continues to sculpt more people, a grand party unfolds, only for chaos to ensue when an uninvited guest arrives. The video shifts between contrasting settings that reflect different facets of V's character, from a tender lover to a dazzling figure at the party. His captivating visuals blend seamlessly with the enigmatic storyline, leaving a deep, lasting impression.

Setting the stage for the coming holiday season, V will also release "White Christmas (with V of BTS)" on December 6. In this new duet rendition of Bing Crosby's 1942 classic, V adds his unique touch to the timeless song to bring comfort and joy to the holidays.

"Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN)" is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide, with the official music video ('Cinematic Still Ver.') featuring V and Park Hyo Shin set to be unveiled on November 30 at 2 PM KST.

