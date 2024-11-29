Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing

(PR) Trustkill is celebrating 20 Years of Bullet For My Valentine's groundbreaking Trustkill debut THE POISON with a newly remastered exclusive 180gm 12" Bloodshot Red gatefold vinyl that is limited to just 1000 copies.
In October 2005, British metal mainstays Bullet For My Valentine laid solid foundations with their epochal debut album, The Poison. An unparalleled and enduring career followed, and in doing so changed the landscape and supercharged the trajectory of alternative music.
Celebrating the 20th anniversary sees the album remastered and released on limited exclusive vinyl including this LP with original core album pressed onto 180gm "Bloodshot" color vinyl. Limited to 1000 copies worldwide. It is available here
Trustkill Exclusive LP Track Listing:
Side A:
1. Intro (featuring Apocalyptica)
2. Her Voice Resides
3. 4 Words (To Choke Upon)
4. Tears Don't Fall
5. Suffocating Under Words of Sorrow (What Can I Do)
6. Hit The Floor
7. All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me)
Side B:
8. Hand Of Blood
9. Room 409
10. The Poison
11. 10 Years Today
12. Cries In Vain
13. The End
