Kesha Goes 'DELUSIONAL' With New Video

(BHM) Kesha is marking Black Friday with today's arrival of her hugely anticipated new single, "DELUSIONAL." Produced by Zhone (Troye Sivan's GRAMMY Award-nominated "Rush") and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love (Lady Gaga, Ava Max) - the same team behind this summer's worldwide hit single, "JOYRIDE" - the visionary new track is available everywhere now on her own Kesha Records.
"DELUSIONAL" was heralded last week via the final moments of the official music video for "JOYRIDE," streaming now on YouTube. Directed by Dimitri Basil (Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy), Cooper Roussel (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Miami Horror), and Laura Gorun (Joywave, Kings of Leon), the action-packed visual was immediately met by applause upon its long awaited premiere from high profile publications and top online outlets around the globe:
"The high-octane clip...is a cheeky homage to Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill series, with Kesha playing the part of a red leather-clad hell-raiser on the run from a group of colorfully named hired assassins."
- BILLBOARD
"Kesha is taking her foot off the brakes and going full-speed ahead on her new video for 'JOYRIDE.' The video sees Kesha racing through the desert in a hot red convertible while being chased by a helicopter, gun-toting assassins, and a shirtless dude hell-bent on catching up to the pop diva." - ROLLING STONE
"Kesha has a new music video. And this time...it's personal. After being exonerated for murder, the singer goes on a roaring rampage of revenge against an unnamed person and any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental...It's all very good and vroom-vroom fun, but is it better than the fan-made video with Pennywise drinking vodka? You be the judge."
- VULTURE
"Kesha has never been one to shy away from bold statements, and her new music video for "JOYRIDE' is a testament to her fearless creativity. Released under her independent label Kesha Records, the video is an exhilarating blend of Tarantino-style visuals, personal empowerment, and high-octane action. It's not just a music video - it's a short film that feels as rebellious and triumphant as Kesha's career resurgence." - GOOD STAR VIBES
"A cinematic thrill ride from start to finish." - STATIC
"Ready for a JOYRIDE? Kesha's chaotic new music video for her song of the summer is finally here."
- OUT
"he 'JOYRIDE' video paints a vivid picture of Kesha as 'Mother,' a fierce figure speeding through a desert as villains pursue her...The gripping visuals and high-energy narrative showcase the artist's bold new direction." - BRIDES & YOU
"To no one's surprise, the 'JOYRIDE' music video is utter perfection, and it's quickly becoming one of our favorite visuals of 2024." - THE HONEY POT
