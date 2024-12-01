.

12-01-2024
(FP) Sweden's punk rock scene has never seen anything quite like Midlife Crisis, a powerhouse supergroup rooted in the raw energy of '77 Punk Rock. Comprised of legendary musicians from some of Sweden's most iconic rock acts, the group features Urrke (Maryslim, Bizex-B), Dregen (Backyard Babies, The Hellacopters, Mike Monroe Band), Robban Eriksson (The Hellacopters, Strindbergs, Winnerback, Syl Sylvain), and Måns P Månsson (Crimson Shadows, Wrecks, Maggots).

In 2004, Midlife Crisis first joined forces to pay homage to their punk rock roots, recording three blistering renditions of old punk classics. These tracks debuted on a now-coveted vinyl EP, showcasing their collective passion for raw, unfiltered punk. Over the years, the band's legacy grew with three additional EP releases, the latest hitting shelves in 2018.

Now, for the first time ever, Midlife Crisis is bringing their electrifying sound to digital platforms, making their music accessible to fans worldwide. Today, to celebrate this milestone, Midlife Crisis has dropped their first digital single off the upcoming release '45 Turns 33' titled "Sick of You" - a track that captures the snarling energy and rebellious spirit that defines the group.

Swedish Punk Rock Supergroup Midlife Crisis Deliver 'Sick of You'

