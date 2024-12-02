ECHOS Announces New Album With 'OVER AND OVER' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) ECHOS, the alt artist celebrated for her evocative melodies and emotional storytelling,is releasing her new single "OVER AND OVER." This single coincides with the announcement of her forthcoming album, QUIET, IN YOUR SERVICE, set to drop on January 17 via Outlast Records, which is a subsidiary of Sumerian Records. Pre-save it here and pre-order the vinyl here.

With over 300 million global streams and viral hits like "Saints," Echos is known for her haunting vocals and introspective lyrics, collaborating with EDM giants like Illenium, Seven Lions, and Dabin. In departing from the dance music realm, QUIET, IN YOUR SERVICE showcases Echos' artistic evolution and commitment to confronting her past, with wailing guitars and raw emotion that explore the depths of emotional pain and healing.

"OVER AND OVER" delves into the painful intricacies of a toxic relationship, where boundaries were sacrificed and self-worth was challenged. Echos reflects, "This song is about the struggle of continually giving in and losing myself in the process. It's about finally learning to stand up for myself and choosing healing over pain."

This single encapsulates the overarching narrative of her upcoming album, serving as a poignant exploration of trauma, resilience, and self-discovery. "This album is my most cherished work yet. It's a testament to my journey toward healing and reclaiming my voice," she shares. Each track encapsulates a chapter of her experiences, drawing from the shadows of her past while illuminating the path toward empowerment.

Echos has cultivated a devoted fanbase, who connect deeply through her candid discussions about mental health, depression, and trauma. "My hope is that through my music, others will feel less alone in their struggles and realize that healing is possible," she affirms.

The tracks follow the previously released "CAROUSEL," the vulnerable "PAPERCUTS," and the cathartic "BRUISES," all of which were released with their own music videos creative directed by Echos, and have garnered over 1M global streams and rising, as well as a sizable placement on the hit show Love Island.

QUIET, IN YOUR SERVICE marks a bold new chapter for Echos. Listeners can expect an album filled with poignant narratives, rich instrumentation, and a profound sense of catharsis that echoes her healing journey.

