Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week

(Glass Onyon) Lightyear Entertainment announces that it will release a spinoff of the acclaimed "Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal" (2006) titled "Get Thrashed: Around the World" on Tuesday, December 10th.

Nearly 20 years after the release of the original Get Thrashed¸ Lighyear has teamed up with the film's director, Rick Ernst, to create a brand-new feature using a mix of deleted scenes, unused interviews, and updated graphics. "Around The World" takes audiences on a global journey through the thrash metal phenomenon, highlighting lesser-known bands and thrash metal scenes that reveal the genre's international impact. Focusing on individual countries like Germany, France, UK, Norway, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and many more, even the most hardcore of thrash metal fans are sure to learn something new.

The new film has also been mastered in 1080p using up-to-date technology that was not available in 2006 for the original "Get Thrashed" movie. With interviews from members of legendary bands like Metallica, Slipknot, Slayer, Megadeth, and dozens more who didn't appear in the original, "Around The World" showcases exclusive insights into the genre's influence beyond the United States, illustrating how thrash metal became a cultural force across continents.

In addition to a newly recorded foreword, intermission, and afterword from Rick Ernst, "Around The World" also features a full section on American bands that weren't mentioned in the "The Story of Thrash Metal." These new interviews are paired with archival concert footage and behind-the-scenes photos, helping paint a richer and more in-depth picture of the American thrash metal scene.

Whether a die-hard fan or a newcomer, audiences will find something new in this compelling exploration of thrash metal's worldwide reach.

Related Stories

News > Thrashed