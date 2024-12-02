Storace Preview Expanded ''Live And Let Live'

(FP) Swiss rock legend Marc Storace's band Storace announces the reissue of their first record 'Live And Let Live,' in a special edition including a bonus live album, out on December 13, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.

The first single, "Lady Of The Night" and the accompanying visualizer, are also available now. Marc Storace describes the theme of the new single, by saying: "For this song, I was inspired by the Victorian story of 'The Lady With The Lamp,' or Florence Nightingale, a brave volunteer nurse who, against all odds, improved the horrific sanitary conditions to stop wounded soldiers from dying in hospital during the Crimean War of 1854."

"'Lady Of The Night' pays tribute to the brave and selfless nurses who fought very hard to save the lives of countless victims of the coronavirus during the recent world epidemic!", adds Storace.

Talking about the album release, Storace comments: "Krokus had stopped to exist because of Covid and no one really knew what the outcome of the pandemic would be, so not wasting time I started working on a solo album! 'Live And Let Live' is rich in melodic vocals, colourful riffs, great guitar solos, many hooks and a solid driving rhythm section!!"

"During the past three intensive years playing throughout Switzerland we recorded many gigs and the live album features the best of the crop, highlighting songs we recorded during hot performances in Zurich's Hallenstadion as special guests of KISS, and The Scorpions, and whilst sharing the famous 'Rock The Ring Festival' stage with Alice Cooper and his notorious band.

"Included on the setlist are songs from Krokus which we never play, like 'Midnite Maniac' and 'To The Top'; also a beefed up version of 'Telephone Man' from my late seventies London band Eazy Money", he continues.

'Live And Let Live' is STORACE's first official solo album. It was recorded during the 2021 lockdown of the Covid pandemic and was produced by Cyrill Camenzind and Massimo Buonanno at Powerplay Studios, near Zürich.

Cyrill, Massi, and Marc composed some of the songs together, and they played on the album which also features the talented musicians Marco Blochlinger on bass, Christian Roffler on keys, Jean Pierre Von Dach on lead guitar, and Gee K, Micha Dettwyler and Céline Hales on backing vocals.

'Live And Let Live' was officially released in Switzerland on December 18, 2021, during a gig at the legendary Music-Club outside Bern called the "Muhle Hunziken." It was performed by the studio band, all except J.P. Von Dach, who had been replaced by Turi Wicki due to his heavy touring commitments with Joss Stone.

