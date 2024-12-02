Tool's Maynard James Keenan Previews 'The Great In Between: An Introduction to Jiu Jitsu'

(Speakeasy) "The Great In Between: An Introduction to Jiu Jitsu," a Maynard James Keenan-hosted introduction to the dynamic sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, debuts on Dec. 13 via Puscifertv.com and a trailer has been released.
Filmed at the Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy in Cottonwood, Ariz., the 90-minute class offers a hands-on seminar tailored for beginners and the Jiu Jitsu-curious. Led by Keenan and a group of skilled black belts, the team guides viewers through the essential development of stabilizing muscles and myelin connections, building a foundation for success in this confidence-building, puzzle-solving martial art.
"You can do this," Keenan says. "We've got your back. Not literally. But we can also teach you how to get us off your back. See what I did there?"
Pre-orders of the film, which is available as a 72-hour rental, and various commemorative merch bundles, are available now via Puscifertv.com. A Cyber Monday special is available today only, featuring a 20% discount on bundles over $50 with the code VVBJJ24 (limit one per customer).
"The Great In Between: An Introduction to Jiu Jitsu" was directed by Chris Staab and features music by Puscifer.
