Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer

(PFA) Wrapping up the successful European leg of their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025 last week, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are releasing the next piece of music from their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia. The track "A Broken Man" is the latest track from the iconic reunited lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy.

The song opens with a driving musical barrage that subsides as LaBrie tells the story of a war vet who is experiencing sleep disturbances such as nightmares and insomnia, due to combat experience. The song contains audio from actual vets speaking about their personal horrors and replaying the traumatic events of wartime deployments. A visualizer for the song - created by longtime collaborator Wayne Joyner - that captures the essence of "A Broken Man" is now available.

An album announcement that is fifteen years in the making, Dream Theater return with their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia - scheduled for release on February 7, 2025, via their longtime label home, Inside Out Music/Sony Music. From the opening track "In The Arms Of Morpheus" to the closer of "The Shadow Man Incident," Dream Theater returns with a collection of songs that showcase what has earned the band a loyal following for four decades. Clocking in at 71 minutes, Parasomnia takes the listener on a musical journey that has become synonymous with the band since the beginning of their career. Parasomnia is a term for disruptive, sleep-related disturbances including sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors. Songs like "Dead Asleep," "Midnight Messiah" and "Bend The Clock" all build upon the themes brought on by the album title. The first single, "Night Terror," is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience. A music video for the song that is approaching 3 million views already - directed by Mike Leonard. The album was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James 'Jimmy T' Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

