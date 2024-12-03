Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'

(Chipster) FireRock Music Group has just announced the release of "The 1st Metal Christmas." The 2024 version of the Annual project is a "real" metal rendition of the Christmas favorite "Carol of the Bells," featuring guitarist Chris Poland (Megadeth), Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford), and studio/touring drummer Pat Gesualdo.

The project calls for releasing a heavy metal cover version of an iconic Christmas song every year, and will include musicians from the Metal Hall of Fame All Star band.

"This is an exciting time for our record label, especially with the release of the new 1st Metal Christmas project" says Tom Collier, President of FireRock Music Group. "The numerous musicians that make up the Metal Hall of Fame All-Stars are some of the best on the planet, and we are looking forward to having a great working relationship with them!!"

