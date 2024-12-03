Pierce The Veil To Travel The World With I Can't Hear You Tour

(Live Nation) Pierce The Veil is gearing up to take center stage with the announcement of a highly anticipated global headline run with their "I Can't Hear You Tour." Covering 46 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for the band, following their standout summer as main support for blink-182 on the "One More Time" tour.

The Live Nation produced run, which kicks off with its North American leg on May 13, will mark the band's biggest headline tour to date and will include stops at renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA; OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to Sleeping With Sirens as direct support, with Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade joining on select dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from Cavetown, Hot Mulligan, and Crawlers. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

Throughout the "I Can't Hear You Tour" Pierce the Veil will not only be playing songs off their most recent chart-topping album, 2023's Jaws of Life, but also tracks from across the band's five studio releases, taking fans back to the early days of A Flair for the Dramatic through 2010's Billboard-charting Selfish Machines, Collide with the Sky which featured "King For A Day, and the raw intensity of Misadventures. Whether you're a longtime listener or new to Pierce The Veil, the setlist promises a journey from their evolution of their post-hardcore sound to a band that delivers a #1 radio hit, showcasing the same high-energy performances and emotional depth that have cemented them as icons of the genre.

Pierce The Veil say: We're thrilled to announce the I CAN'T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR. Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we've built with our fans. These shows will honor our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We're bringing to life the songs you've been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, The Forum, Red Rocks, and Wembley Arena. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet. PTV fans, it's time to raise our voices like never before. Can you hear us now?

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

5.13.25 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *%

5.15.25 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *%

5.16.25 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta GA *%

5.17.25 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

5.19.25 - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA *%

5.20.25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *%

5.24.25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA *%

5.25.25 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

5.27.25 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *

5.28.25 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

5.30.25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

6.01.25 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI *

6.03.25 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

6.04.25 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN *

6.06.25 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN *

6.07.25 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL *

6.08.25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *#

6.11.25 - Moody Center - Austin, TX *#

6.12.25 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *#

6.13.25 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX *#

6.15.25 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ *#

6.17.25 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *#

6.19.25 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *#

6.20.25 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT *#

6.22.25 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA *#

6.23.25 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *#

6.25.25 - Toyota Pavilion at Concord - Concord, CA *#

6.27.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *#

6.29.25 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV *#

* w/ Sleeping With Sirens

% w/ Daisy Grenade

# w/ Beach Weather

^ not a Live Nation Date

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

9.20.25 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

9.23.25 - OVO Arena Wembley - London, UK

9.25.25 - Co-op Live - Manchester, UK

9.26.25 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

9.27.25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

9.29.25 - Afas Live - Amsterdam, NL

10.02.25 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, DE

10.03.25 - Zenith - Munich, DE

10.04.25 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, BE

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11.28.25 - Showcenter - Monterrey, MX

11.30.25 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, MX

12.02.25 - Guanamor Studio - Guadalajara, MX

12.05.25 - Royal Center - Bogota, CO

12.07.25 - CCA - Lima, PE

12.10.25 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, CL

12.12.25 - C Art Media - Buenos Aires, AR

12.14.25 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, BR

12.16.25 - Espaco Unimed - Sao Paulo, BR

