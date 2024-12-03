Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'

(Prime PR) Today, December 3, on Giving Tuesday Gibson, the iconic instrument brand, has announced a new release from the Gibson Band--a revolving collective of musicians who join together to make music and raise funds and awareness for worthy causes.. A hard-hitting rock song, the new benefit single "I Can Breathe" features rhythm guitars and piano from Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, with special guests Duff McKagan on lead vocals and lyrics, and Slash on lead guitar and solos.

100% of the proceeds from the sale of the song "I Can Breathe" will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), through Gibson Gives. NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health resource organization that is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

On "I Can Breathe" Duff McKagan crafted the lyrics and is featured on lead vocals, Cesar Gueikian wrote the music and played rhythm guitar and piano, and Slash wrote and played the lead guitar and solos, while Jota Morelli (drums), and Seta Von Gravessen (bass) rounded out the group in the studio. The music was recorded by Cesar at La Roca Power Studio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, vocals were recorded by Duff at the Sound Factory in Los Angeles and lead guitars and solos by Slash in Los Angeles. The track was produced by Cesar Gueikian and Jorge Rodriguez with collaboration from Pablo Toubes and Francisco Trillini, and mixed and mastered by Greg Gordon. A special thanks goes to Gonzalo Riviera Villatte, Gina Furia, and guitar tech Lisardo Alvarez for all his work at La Roca Power Studio.

The cover artwork for "I Can Breathe" is based on a large-scale original painting by Serj Tankian titled "They're Coming." The original painting by Serj Tankian will be auctioned off alongside a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar which also features the hand-painted artwork as part of Julien's Auctions global auction, up now here.

Gibson Records, Duff McKagan, Slash, and Cesar Gueikian, will donate 100% proceeds from the sale of "I Can Breathe," in addition to all auction funds raised to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), through Gibson Gives. NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health resource organization that is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI's mission is to create a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares.

"It was such a pleasure to work with Cesar and his whole crew on this tune," says Duff McKagan. "The musical slant and progressive rock-ness of this huge epic pushed me in a whole new direction. I love a challenge and Cesar killed it! Most importantly, to be of service for mental health issues and awareness is super important to me at this time. Let's rock!"

"Cesar and Duff came to me with a really cool piece of music," adds Slash. "I loved the riff idea, and Duff's vocal, so I felt right at home on the track."

"Guns N' Roses had a profound influence on me and my guitar playing, so having the opportunity to write and record this song with Slash and Duff is a dream come true, and it's an honor to call them friends and partners," says Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson. "'I Can Breathe' started as an instrumental track I recorded at La Roca Power Studio in Buenos Aires. Upon listening to the mix that Greg Gordon put together, Jenny Marsh (Global Director of Cultural Influence at Gibson) suggested Duff as lyricist and vocalist. Guns N' Roses had just come off touring when I shared the song with Duff, he loved it and quickly wrote the lyrics and cut the vocals at the Sound Factory in Los Angeles. Having Duff on vocals made the next step obvious, which was asking Slash if he would collaborate with lead guitars and solos. Both Duff and Slash transformed the track from a collection of riffs to a great song! While Greg Gordon's mixing and creativity tied it all together. I am grateful for the collaboration from Slash, Duff and Greg, and from my friend Serj Tankian's participation with cover artwork. I'm thrilled we are donating all proceeds from the song to a great and relevant cause."

Related Stories

Over $18 million in Fake Gibson Guitars in Largest Counterfeit Musical Instrument Seizure on Record

Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'

Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars

Gibson Launches Joe Bonamassa 'Amos' 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition

News > Gibson