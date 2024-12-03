The Ocean Team With Sierra For 'Boreal' Remix

(Pelagic) Berlin Post-Rock powerhouse The Ocean (Collective) have shared a pulsing remix of 'Boreal', taken from their ambitious 9th studio album 'Holocene', by the critically-acclaimed Parisian electro and darkwave producer SIERRA.
The second of two collaborative, mutual remixes between The Ocean and SIERRA, 'Boreal (SIERRA REMIX)' follows The Ocean's creative full-band reimagining based on the original stems of 'Traum', taken from SIERRA's 2023 album, 'A Story of Anger'.
SIERRA's response pushes the mighty sound of 'Boreal' to deeper electronic depths as pounding drums herald a tidal wave of bit-crushed sub bass and glacial synthscapes before drifting unsettlingly into the dark.
Both tracks are now available to preorder as a limited edition split 7" exclusively through the direct webshop of The Ocean's own Pelagic Records; charting an intriguing and promising trajectory for two acts at the cutting edge of two very different musical worlds.
SIERRA on the collaboration project: "I met The Ocean after one of my concerts in Berlin this year. We quickly discussed the idea of collaborating on mutual remixes of our tracks. I'm excited to finally get my remix of 'Boreal' out in the world! On their side, The Ocean recorded a totally new version of 'Traum', which was originally an instrumental piece. I really appreciate the work they've done on the vocals, it's a beautiful rework."
The Ocean's Robin Staps on the collaboration project:"We could see an Oceanic interpretation of 'Traum' shape up in our minds straight away and we recorded it in a narrow time window between North American and Australian tours. It quickly turned into more than just a remix, becoming a full-fledged Ocean band-performance based on Sierra's original stems: we tracked drums, guitars, bass and vocals and the outcome strays away quite far from the original, but sits in an interesting territory between Sierra's latest album 'A Story of Anger' and our own latest album, 'Holocene'.
Adam Warren 'Moving On From Oceano For Real'
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup
The Ocean Announce The End of an Eon Tour
Bright Eyes Share Video For 'All Threes' Feat Cat Power
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'- Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden- more
AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more
Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video- Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- more
The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'
Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot
Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute
Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury
Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Awaken The Falling Tour
Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer
Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'