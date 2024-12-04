Bleed From Within Announce New Album With 'In Place Of Your Halo' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within have announced their new album Zenith that's set to be released on the 4th April via Nuclear Blast Records. Alongside the announcement, the band have revealed the video for new single 'In Place Of Your Halo', a thunderous shot of modern metal fury that pays homage to their native Scotland with a bagpipe-backed refrain for the ages.
On the news of their new album the band comment: "In Place Of Your Halo marks the beginning of the next chapter for Bleed From Within. It is an anthem for those that feel like life has passed them by, or those that have been held back by their own limitations. We are killing the older version of ourselves in order to grow. This develops our resilience, a topic that underpins this band's journey and most of what we shout about. We've not had it easy, but neither has anyone else. This song is for all of us.
Through this growth, we come closer to our potential, our Zenith - the title of our 7th studio album. This is a body of work that we are so immensely proud of and look forward to sharing more of over the coming months. We couldn't think of a more fitting introduction to our next steps as a band than a breakdown with some bagpipes over it. Plenty more new music to follow. Enjoy."
