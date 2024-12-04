Kacey Musgraves Shares Video For 'The Architect'

(BT PR) Kacey Musgraves reveals the music video for "The Architect" from her critically acclaimed album Deeper Well. "The Architect" music video is an earthy and majestic ode to the wonders of nature and perfectly complements the widely admired track, which Billboard described as "another musical triumph," and UPROXX said it is "the sound she succeeds best at, radiating a calm and introspective energy, almost like guiding listeners through meditation," while ABC News called it "a masterful acoustic rumination on a higher power."

Recently, Kacey Musgraves gave an incredible solo acoustic performance of her song "The Architect" on the 2024 CMAs. The track also received two nominations of out of her total of five Grammy nods for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The idyllic and folkloric song was derived from Kacey's exploration of life's unknowns and her contemplation about whether life is driven by a higher power or if there is a blueprint for its course, particularly in a world marked by unrest and disorder.

During her recent performance at the Grammy Museum, Kacey said she wrote this song with her friends Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourne in Nashville "around the time or a couple weeks after the insane Covenant School Shooting that happened there, and the community was just reeling and it felt just so off and scary. And you know, we got together to write a song, and we even felt guilty just being able to meet up and write a song and get to do something so pleasant as that when something so crazy had just happened. It sparked this very real conversation about life and how it's really confusing how there's so much suffering- there's also so much beauty at the same time, so it's this great weird duality of being a human, especially in these modern times."

