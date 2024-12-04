New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Adds Parker McCollum to Brooklyn Bowl Lineup

(The GreenRoom) This year's NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH official watch party will take place at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, kicking off at 6pm on Tuesday, December 31. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Parker McCollum will take the stage to perform his biggest hits, with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack, all night long to ring in 2025 with fans 21 and older.

"This past year has been one for the books and it's all because of the incredible country music fans. I'm excited to be a part of Nashville's Big Bash to kick in the doors on 2025 with all the fans who have carried me through the year," commented Parker McCollum. "Can't wait to party with y'all!"

Tickets include the champagne toast as well as two additional drink tickets and are available for purchase here. Upgrades for VIP Boxes and the Bowlers' Lounge are also available for purchase through https://www.brooklynbowl.com/nashville/vip-upgrades.

For those unable to make it to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville or Bicentennial Park, NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH will air live on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature high-energy performances from country music's hottest superstars, including Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban, who will also co-host with ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Rachel Smith. The five-hour star-studded entertainment special will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit Paramount Press Express and follow CBS on Facebook and Instagram.

