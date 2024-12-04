The Rolling Stones Launch RS No.9 Fragrance

(MM PR) The Rolling Stones proudly announce the launch of their first-ever fine fragrance. A partnership between The Rolling Stones, world-renowned fragrance innovator Nirvana Brands and Bravado, RS No.9 is a unique scent that summons the spirit of a scene that made history, the place where it all began.

A scent that evokes London's Soho in 1962: a throbbing metropolis bustling with excitement as a new cultural era emerged; a time of discovery and freedom, when anything could - and did - happen, and the year The Rolling Stones played their first gig at the Marquee Club.

Bourbon-infused notes of velvet swagger onto centre stage, as warm leather brawls under electric musk while tempting patchouli and sultry oud seductively linger.

The striking bottle design is inspired by The Rolling Stones' iconic RS No.9 Carnaby store on London's famous Carnaby Street. It brings to life the vivid graffiti-style song lyrics that decorate the store's glass floor in a new form, adorning an elegant apothecary-style bottle. The cap features the famous tongue and lips logo created by John Pasche in 1970, as a nod to the eternal life of a band - and brand - that changed the course of culture around the world.

The Rolling Stones comments, "It's the perfect fragrance for those who dare to be different, and we hope it will bring some joy to our fans."

After a number of years in development, RS No.9 was brought to life by Catherine Selig, a perfumer renowned for her ability to create complex and evocative scents. "This was a dream project. I wanted to capture The Rolling Stones' timelessness - their inimitable style, rebellious spirit, and the feeling of freedom their music still inspires. Every note represents a different facet of the Stones' legacy, from their soulful melodies to their on-stage unpredictability. This fragrance is a journey through their world, filled with richness, texture, and bold contrasts," said Selig.

Ken Rushton, COO of Nirvana Brands, which has steered this project through conceptualization, creation and development, said: "The Rolling Stones are ubiquitous in popular culture, and their influence on personal style is all around us. So this project with the band and Bravado has been a delight. Bottling the essence of The Rolling Stones in a unique and bold fine fragrance has been an incredible journey - and there is a whole lot more in the pipeline to come."

David Boyne, Managing Director for Bravado, added, "Creating this fragrance in partnership with Nirvana Brands has been such an exciting project for us as we continue to expand the RS No.9 brand. We look forward to giving fans the chance to further deepen their love for The Rolling Stones."

RS No.9, limited to 999 numbered bottles, is a statement of individuality, echoing the timeless allure of The Rolling Stones, and evoking a time when everything was there for the taking.

Each 100ml bottle is priced at $99.99 and is available to purchase in RS No.9 stores in London and Tokyo as well as online for pre-order here .

