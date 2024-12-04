The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'

(FP) The Wildhearts release a brand new single, "Failure Is The Mother Of Success," the first track to be revealed from their forthcoming studio album, 'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts', out March 7th via Snakefarm.

About the new track, Ginger Wildheart comments: "'Failure Is The Mother Of Success' is about getting back on your feet after things have gone wrong. There's an old saying, 'fall down three times, get up four'. It's about feeling like you're worth getting back up for, and that making mistakes is just an essential part of life, everyone does it.

"At almost eight minutes long, it's pretty brave for the record company to pick it as a single; but it's a really good taster for the album and has everything any WILDHEARTS fan could want. I hope you absolutely love it!"

Dante Bonutto of Snakefarm follows up: "To be honest, I really struggled to decide what the lead single should be. Whenever I was sent a new track, I thought, right, that's the single! In fact, every song could have been. But then that's THE WILDHEARTS - never knowingly under-singled!

"In the end, when I heard Ginger talk about 'Failure...', it became clear that this is the unofficial title track of the album, brilliantly encapsulating the triumph over adversity theme; the fact that the future remains unwritten, you just need to grasp both the nettle and the pen, possibly the other way round?!

"If you love the fact, like I do, that Ginger can feature an album's worth of song ideas in a single track, and do it seamlessly, then you're in for a treat!"

The creatively brilliant Ginger Wildheart is arguably amongst the UK's best and most prolific songwriters, and his band, THE WILDHEARTS, recently signed a worldwide deal with Snakefarm / Integral.

"The songs on 'Satanic Rites...' were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive," reflects Ginger. "I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There's everything here - catchy choruses, proper f***-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like 'Ah, so I CAN turn my life around?' It's a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!"

'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts' was produced by Jim Pinder (Bring Me The Horizon, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine) and mixed by Jim Pinder & Carl Bown (Trivium, Machine Head, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine, Bring Me The Horizon).

To celebrate this release, THE WILDHEARTS will be playing eight headline UK shows in March, starting on March 7th at the Leadmill in Sheffield and concluding on March 16th at the 1865 in Southampton.

About the tour, Ginger Wildheart says:

"We'll be taking a full evening's entertainment on tour, kicking off with party-punks Dirt Box Disco, going to rock 'n' roll church with Jim Jones, then being flayed alive with THE WILDHEARTS. The party starts when the doors open, so get a buzz on and get down early. Come join the WILDHEARTS' community gathering. We guarantee you'll leave with the spirit of rock 'n' roll firmly restored"

For three decades, THE WILDHEARTS have remained at the forefront of the UK rock scene, and their incendiary live shows have cemented their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands their homeland has produced, so miss these shows at your peril.

THE WILDHEARTS Live Dates:

December 10 - Austvatn, Norway @ Odal Rock Club

December 11 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

December 12 - Oslo, Norway @ Goldie

December 13 - Malmo, Sweden @ Medley

December 15 - Milan, Italy @ Legend

UK Tour, March 2025

March 7 - Sheffield @ Leadmill

March 8 - Cambridge @ Junction

March 9 - Manchester @ O2 Ritz

March 11 - Norwich @ Epic

March 13 - Glasgow @ Garage

March 14 - Wolverhampton @ KK's Steel Mill

March 15 - Nottingham @ Rock City

March 16 - Southampton @ 1865

May

May 4 - Kirriemuir, Scotland @ Bonfest

May 7 - Barcelona, Spain @ Wolf

May 8 - Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club

May 9 - Madrid, Spain @ Nazca

May 10 - Hondarribia, Spain @ Psilocybenea

May 24 - Old Woollen, Leeds @ The Big Yard Party

July

July 7 - Knislinge, Sweden @ Time To Rock Festival

July 25 - Ebbw Vale, Wales @ Steelhouse Festival

Related Stories

The Wildhearts To Deliver 21st Century Love Songs In September

News > The Wildhearts