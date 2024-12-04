The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'

(FP) The Wildhearts release a brand new single, "Failure Is The Mother Of Success," the first track to be revealed from their forthcoming studio album, 'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts', out March 7th via Snakefarm.
About the new track, Ginger Wildheart comments: "'Failure Is The Mother Of Success' is about getting back on your feet after things have gone wrong. There's an old saying, 'fall down three times, get up four'. It's about feeling like you're worth getting back up for, and that making mistakes is just an essential part of life, everyone does it.
"At almost eight minutes long, it's pretty brave for the record company to pick it as a single; but it's a really good taster for the album and has everything any WILDHEARTS fan could want. I hope you absolutely love it!"
Dante Bonutto of Snakefarm follows up: "To be honest, I really struggled to decide what the lead single should be. Whenever I was sent a new track, I thought, right, that's the single! In fact, every song could have been. But then that's THE WILDHEARTS - never knowingly under-singled!
"In the end, when I heard Ginger talk about 'Failure...', it became clear that this is the unofficial title track of the album, brilliantly encapsulating the triumph over adversity theme; the fact that the future remains unwritten, you just need to grasp both the nettle and the pen, possibly the other way round?!
"If you love the fact, like I do, that Ginger can feature an album's worth of song ideas in a single track, and do it seamlessly, then you're in for a treat!"
The creatively brilliant Ginger Wildheart is arguably amongst the UK's best and most prolific songwriters, and his band, THE WILDHEARTS, recently signed a worldwide deal with Snakefarm / Integral.
"The songs on 'Satanic Rites...' were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive," reflects Ginger. "I realised how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There's everything here - catchy choruses, proper f***-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like 'Ah, so I CAN turn my life around?' It's a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!"
'Satanic Rites of The Wildhearts' was produced by Jim Pinder (Bring Me The Horizon, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine) and mixed by Jim Pinder & Carl Bown (Trivium, Machine Head, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine, Bring Me The Horizon).
To celebrate this release, THE WILDHEARTS will be playing eight headline UK shows in March, starting on March 7th at the Leadmill in Sheffield and concluding on March 16th at the 1865 in Southampton.
About the tour, Ginger Wildheart says:
"We'll be taking a full evening's entertainment on tour, kicking off with party-punks Dirt Box Disco, going to rock 'n' roll church with Jim Jones, then being flayed alive with THE WILDHEARTS. The party starts when the doors open, so get a buzz on and get down early. Come join the WILDHEARTS' community gathering. We guarantee you'll leave with the spirit of rock 'n' roll firmly restored"
For three decades, THE WILDHEARTS have remained at the forefront of the UK rock scene, and their incendiary live shows have cemented their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands their homeland has produced, so miss these shows at your peril.
THE WILDHEARTS Live Dates:
December 10 - Austvatn, Norway @ Odal Rock Club
December 11 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
December 12 - Oslo, Norway @ Goldie
December 13 - Malmo, Sweden @ Medley
December 15 - Milan, Italy @ Legend
UK Tour, March 2025
March 7 - Sheffield @ Leadmill
March 8 - Cambridge @ Junction
March 9 - Manchester @ O2 Ritz
March 11 - Norwich @ Epic
March 13 - Glasgow @ Garage
March 14 - Wolverhampton @ KK's Steel Mill
March 15 - Nottingham @ Rock City
March 16 - Southampton @ 1865
May
May 4 - Kirriemuir, Scotland @ Bonfest
May 7 - Barcelona, Spain @ Wolf
May 8 - Valencia, Spain @ Loco Club
May 9 - Madrid, Spain @ Nazca
May 10 - Hondarribia, Spain @ Psilocybenea
May 24 - Old Woollen, Leeds @ The Big Yard Party
July
July 7 - Knislinge, Sweden @ Time To Rock Festival
July 25 - Ebbw Vale, Wales @ Steelhouse Festival
The Wildhearts To Deliver 21st Century Love Songs In September
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence- Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates- more
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Coming To An End- more
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Adds Parker McCollum to Brooklyn Bowl Lineup- Kacey Musgraves Shares Video For 'The Architect'- more
Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live- The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
Dead & Company Reveal New Dead Forever Sphere Las Vegas Dates
Arch Enemy Unleash 'Blood Dynasty' Video
The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'
Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers Plot Memorial Day Pick-Nic At Red Rocks
Winona Fighter Stream 'Hamms In A Glass' Video
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence
Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates
Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2025 Euro Tour