Watch Tremonti's 'The End Will Show Us How' Video

(PFA) With their sixth studio album The End Will Show Us How slated for release in five weeks, Tremonti is back with the fourth track available in advance of the album. The title track, "The End Will Show Us How," kicks off with the signature finger picking that has been a facet of Mark's entire career.

Singing about the moment of clarity that comes from the decisions made throughout life, Tremonti paints a reflective portrait that becomes instantly relatable to every listener. Backed by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums), world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti delivers another mid-tempo classic to the Tremonti catalog.

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavors, the new album entitled The End Will Show Us How is scheduled for global release on January 10, 2025, via longtime partner, Napalm Records. Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs - something he has done for nearly three decades.

Tremonti's musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like "It's Not Over," "I'll Take My Chances" and "All The Wicked Things" show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences comprised of both old and new fans alike. "Nails" is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. "Tomorrow We Will Fail" is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. "Now That I've Made It" is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. The album opener "The Mother, The Earth and I" is a personal favorite of Mark's and the song sets the tone for what fans can expect from the rest of the album. The song talks about the connection that all people have to the planet Earth regardless of personal differences.

