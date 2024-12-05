Tom Paxton Forced To Pull Out Of John McCutcheon Dates As He Ends His Touring Career

(HW) John McCutcheon has shared a major update and some sad news about his Golden State swing this January with his friend Tom Paxton. After six decades of touring, current medical concerns have forced Tom Paxton to end his touring career.

Tom is incredibly appreciative of all the wonderful fans and promoters who have supported him all these years. Both John and Tom are so disappointed that they couldn't do this last hurrah together.

However we received some fantastic news yesterday: Folk Alliance International announced the nominees and recipients for the 2025 International Folk Music Awards (IFMA). We are pleased to share that John and Tom's song"Ukrainian Now" was nominated in the category of "Song of the Year" for the IFMA. The IFMA ceremony is on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, which kicks-off the 37th Annual Folk Alliance International Conference at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, QB, Canada. The event will also be live streamed.

John McCutcheon will still do his California touring schedule as he has done for the past 40 years in January. He will be performing a bunch of Tom's most beloved songs in the shows and his live multi-instrumental story and song show is not to be missed.

Tour dates and info again are as follows, please contact me for more information:

1/11/25 Sofia Center for the Arts Sacramento, CA

1/12/25 Sebastiani Theater Sonoma, CA

1/14/25 Modesto Church of the Bretheren Modesto, CA

1/16/25 UU Church of Fresno Fresno, CA

1/17/25 Center for the Arts Grass Valley, CA

1/18/25 Devil's Mountain Coffeehouse Walnut Creek, CA

1/19/25 Freight and Salvage Berkeley, CA

