Bumblefoot ...Returns! With First Taste Of New Album

(Freeman) Renowned guitarist and composer Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is back with a brand-new instrumental album, 'Bumblefoot ...Returns!', set for release on January 24, 2025. Thirty years after his debut solo instrumental album, Bumblefoot revisits his roots with a 14-track masterpiece that spans genres from metal to orchestral to blues.
The album's opening track, "Simon in Space," serves as its first single, delivering an electrifying ride through chaos and intensity. In addition to the single, an animated music video created by Bumblefoot and animator Radek Grabinski is also available, as well as a retro-inspired video game, which is coming soon.
Reflecting on the single, Bumblefoot shared: "From an early age, my passions were guitar and astrophysics, cosmology - the song 'Simon in Space' merges the two. Simon is my cat haha, that's him featured in the artwork."
Soon fans will be able to immerse themselves in a retro-inspired video game based on the single. More details will be announced soon.
'Bumblefoot ...Returns!' features collaborations with iconic musicians, including Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Derek Sherinian, Jerry Gaskill, and others, showcasing BUMBLEFOOT's innovative guitar techniques, such as his signature fretless guitar and "thimble technique."
On the album, Bumblefoot shared: "It's been 30 years since releasing the debut 'Adventures of Bumblefoot' on Shrapnel Records, and I haven't done a fully instrumental album since. Writing during the pandemic, these songs became a soundtrack to my life - from heavy fretless growls to bluesy tributes to legends like Lonnie Johnson. It's a reflection of the moments that shaped me."
"It's been 30 years since releasing the debut 'Adventures of Bumblefoot' on Shrapnel Records, and I haven't done a fully instrumental album since. Working on Whom Gods Destroy's album inspired growling heavy fretless parts like 'Simon in Space'. Watching a blues documentary inspired 'Moonshine Hootenanny.' Losing loved ones led to writing 'Funeral March.' Songs become a soundtrack to our lives."
Sierra Levesque Shares Bumblefoot Produces 'Wrong About You'
Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars Give Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit A Metal Makeover
Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic
Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour- Queen's Brian May 'Stabilized Now' Following Stroke- Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due To Deryck Whibley’s Health- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby- Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration- Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert
Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour
Shadows Fall Stream 'In The Grey' Video And Announce New Record Deal
Queen Share Story Behind Queen I Promo Videos
Jerry Cantrell Reimagines I Want Blood For Spoken Word Series
Asia Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival
Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America