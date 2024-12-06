Bumblefoot ...Returns! With First Taste Of New Album

(Freeman) Renowned guitarist and composer Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal is back with a brand-new instrumental album, 'Bumblefoot ...Returns!', set for release on January 24, 2025. Thirty years after his debut solo instrumental album, Bumblefoot revisits his roots with a 14-track masterpiece that spans genres from metal to orchestral to blues.

The album's opening track, "Simon in Space," serves as its first single, delivering an electrifying ride through chaos and intensity. In addition to the single, an animated music video created by Bumblefoot and animator Radek Grabinski is also available, as well as a retro-inspired video game, which is coming soon.

Reflecting on the single, Bumblefoot shared: "From an early age, my passions were guitar and astrophysics, cosmology - the song 'Simon in Space' merges the two. Simon is my cat haha, that's him featured in the artwork."

Soon fans will be able to immerse themselves in a retro-inspired video game based on the single. More details will be announced soon.

'Bumblefoot ...Returns!' features collaborations with iconic musicians, including Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Derek Sherinian, Jerry Gaskill, and others, showcasing BUMBLEFOOT's innovative guitar techniques, such as his signature fretless guitar and "thimble technique."

On the album, Bumblefoot shared: "It's been 30 years since releasing the debut 'Adventures of Bumblefoot' on Shrapnel Records, and I haven't done a fully instrumental album since. Writing during the pandemic, these songs became a soundtrack to my life - from heavy fretless growls to bluesy tributes to legends like Lonnie Johnson. It's a reflection of the moments that shaped me."

"It's been 30 years since releasing the debut 'Adventures of Bumblefoot' on Shrapnel Records, and I haven't done a fully instrumental album since. Working on Whom Gods Destroy's album inspired growling heavy fretless parts like 'Simon in Space'. Watching a blues documentary inspired 'Moonshine Hootenanny.' Losing loved ones led to writing 'Funeral March.' Songs become a soundtrack to our lives."

Related Stories

Sierra Levesque Shares Bumblefoot Produces 'Wrong About You'

Guns N' Roses, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars Give Mariah Carey's Christmas Hit A Metal Makeover

Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic

Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers

News > Bumblefoot