Clay Walker Added To The Country Cruising Cruise

(117) The Country Cruising Cruise, sailing October 27 - November 1, 2025, has added platinum-selling 90s hitmaker Clay Walker to its all-star lineup of great country music. Launching from Fort Lauderdale, the ports of call will be Key West and Nassau, Bahamas. The music festival at sea will include performances by Walker, multi-platinum, Country icon Trace Adkins along with chart-topping duo LOCASH, William Michael Morgan, Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Maggie Baugh, Allie Colleen and more.
Clay Walker is known for timeless country hits like "If I Could Make A Living," "She Won't Be Lonely Long," "Fall" and many more. He has been at the forefront of the rebirth of '90s Country, recently debuting at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, selling out shows across the country. Walker has over 1 billion streams and continues releasing impactful music, most recently the Toby Keith-penned "I Know She Hung The Moon".
With rates starting at $1,199, the cruise will feature special ways for fans to interact with the artists onboard, including line dancing, poker tournaments, karaoke, whiskey tastings, acoustic sessions, late night jams and even a special Halloween party!
Country Cruising has long been one of the premier parties at sea for country music fans - having featured artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Wynonna, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, Diamond Rio and many more. To book cabins, visit countrycruising.com.
