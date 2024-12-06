David Kushner Reveals Emotional Christmas Song 'Empty Bench'

(BHM) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter/guitarist David Kushner captures the haunting ache of loss and longing on his heartbreaking new Christmas song: "Empty Bench." The song vividly portrays the bittersweet emptiness of an abandoned space once filled with love and connection, symbolized by the titular empty bench. With its melancholic melody and Kushner's raw, poignant delivery, the track evokes themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and the silent weight of memories left behind.
Produced by Rick Nowels-renowned for his collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Stevie Nicks, and Madonna-and co-written by Nowels and David Kushner, "Empty Bench" represents a powerful creative partnership.
Set against the backdrop of winter and the holidays-a time often associated with togetherness-the song resonates even deeper, reflecting the quiet pain of absence during a season meant for connection and joy. "Empty Bench" is an anthem for anyone who feels the sting of solitude amidst the warmth of the holiday season, offering a cathartic outlet for shared reflection and solace.
David Kushner Reveals 'Sweet Oblivion' Video
Watch David Kushner's 'Hero' Video
David Kushner Releases New Song 'Skin And Bones'
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour- Queen's Brian May 'Stabilized Now' Following Stroke- Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due To Deryck Whibley’s Health- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby- Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration- Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert
Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour
Shadows Fall Stream 'In The Grey' Video And Announce New Record Deal
Queen Share Story Behind Queen I Promo Videos
Jerry Cantrell Reimagines I Want Blood For Spoken Word Series
Asia Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival
Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America