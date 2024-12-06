.

David Kushner Reveals Emotional Christmas Song 'Empty Bench'

David Kushner Reveals Emotional Christmas Song 'Empty Bench'

(BHM) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter/guitarist David Kushner captures the haunting ache of loss and longing on his heartbreaking new Christmas song: "Empty Bench." The song vividly portrays the bittersweet emptiness of an abandoned space once filled with love and connection, symbolized by the titular empty bench. With its melancholic melody and Kushner's raw, poignant delivery, the track evokes themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and the silent weight of memories left behind.

Produced by Rick Nowels-renowned for his collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Stevie Nicks, and Madonna-and co-written by Nowels and David Kushner, "Empty Bench" represents a powerful creative partnership.

Set against the backdrop of winter and the holidays-a time often associated with togetherness-the song resonates even deeper, reflecting the quiet pain of absence during a season meant for connection and joy. "Empty Bench" is an anthem for anyone who feels the sting of solitude amidst the warmth of the holiday season, offering a cathartic outlet for shared reflection and solace.

