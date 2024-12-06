Shadows Fall Stream 'In The Grey' Video And Announce New Record Deal

(Atom Splitter) Shadows Fall, who were at the forefront of the New Wave of American Metal scene that dominated the '00s, are back with a brand new song and a new label! The band has shared the new single "In the Grey."

The band - singer Brian Fair; guitarists Jonathan Donais and Matt Bachand; bassist Paul Romanko; and drummer Jason Bittner- is also thrilled to announce it has signed with MNRK Heavy.

The song is classic Shadows Fall - galloping solos, riffs on top of riffs, three-tiered vocals, memorable, stadium-sized melodics, and introspective lyrics. "We are incredibly excited to share our first new music in over a decade with our single 'In the Grey' and are proud to announce our partnership with MNRK Music Group," states singer Brian Fair. "When Shadows Fall first got back in the practice space to prepare for our reunion shows, we did not know if it would lead to new music, but the excitement of jamming together and all of the riffs that Jon [Donais] had floating around in his head led us in the direction almost immediately. The idea began flowing, the energy started building and new songs began taking form out of the the chaos."

He continues, "'In the Grey' is a full-throttle thrasher that contains all of the elements that are the bedrock of the Shadows Fall sound, but also adds new elements and approaches that developed in the recent past while we all explorer other musical avenues. Lyrically, I was trying to put into words and describe the physical manifestation of the weight and crushing power that can come with depression, that feeling that the weight of gravity is crashing down on you or being trapped in the dark waters of our own mind, trying to rise to the surface and take a breath. It can be an overwhelming and lonely place but there is always a light at the end of that tunnel and we always need to keep striving for a brighter day and escaping the grey."

Fair finishes, "We want to sincerely thank everyone for the decades of support that you have given Shadows Fall and we cannot be happier to be back and rocking once again. Crank up 'In the Grey,' raise those horns to the sky, and bang your head as hard as you can. Stay tuned for more music and news soon..."

Scott Givens, MNRK's SVP of Rock & Metal, stated, "When you get the chance to sign a genre-defining band like Shadows Fall, you do it. We at MNRK are proud they have chosen to work with us as they enter the next phase of their career."

Related Stories

Shadows Fall Announce The War Within 20th Anniversary Show

Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert

Anthrax and Shadows Fall Stars Launch New Band Living Wreckage

News > Shadows Fall