Stream OneRepublic's Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)

(ICLG) GRAMMY-nominated band OneRepublic unveiled Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe), an expanded edition of their acclaimed album. This new release includes their single "Hurt" with Jelly Roll and 9 acoustic versions of their songs like "I Don't Wanna Wait," "I Ain't Worried," "Sunshine," and more. Known for their anthemic sound and chart-topping success, OneRepublic continues to solidify their status as hitmakers with this vibrant, collaborative collection.
Last month, the band dropped their single "Hurt" with Jelly Roll, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Isaac Rentz. The video debuted across MTV platforms, including MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV's Biggest Pop, and was showcased on the iconic Paramount Times Square billboards.
The band also announced their 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour earlier in November. Kicking off at Dublin's 3Arena on September 18, 2025, the band will perform at 27 arenas across major European cities including London, Paris and Berlin, concluding in Lisbon on November 16, 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson, whose UK number 1 debut single 'Ghost' was co-written by OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. General tickets for the tour are on sale now.
'Escape To Europe' 2025 UK/EU Tour:
18-Sep Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
20-Sep UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
21-Sep UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
23-Sep UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24-Sep UK, Manchester, Co-op Live
26-Sep UK, London, The O2
28-Sep Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
29-Sep Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena
1-Oct Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena
2-Oct Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena
4-Oct Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena
5-Oct Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena
7-Oct France, Paris, Accor Arena
8-Oct Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
10-Oct Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena
11-Oct Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum
30-Oct Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena
31-Oct Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena
1-Nov Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena
4-Nov Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga
5-Nov Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena
7-Nov Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle
9-Nov Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle
10-Nov Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion
11-Nov Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle
14-Nov Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
16-Nov Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena
OneRepublic Recruit Jelly Roll For New Version Of 'Hurt'
OneRepublic Celebrating New Album With TV Appearances
David Guetta Recruits OneRepublic For 'I Don't Wanna Wait'
OneRepublic Premiere 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video
Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Playing Final Show With Band Tonight- Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby- Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration- Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Jason Bonham's Son Jager Henry Delivers 'Mortal Sacrifice' Video
Stream OneRepublic's Artificial Paradise (Super Deluxe)
The Zutons Rock Cover Of Amy Winehouse's 'Back To Black'
Watch Cory Marks' 'Sorry For Nothing' Video
Jake E. Lee Shares Part 2 Of Recount Of Las Vegas Shooting
Palm Ghosts Deliver 'Aftermath' Video
Singled Out: Rene Benton's Love Is Pain
Wolfgang Van Halen Took High Road Over David Lee Roth Attack (2024 In Review)