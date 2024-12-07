The Zutons Rock Cover Of Amy Winehouse's 'Back To Black'

(PMPR) Celebrated Liverpool band The Zutons are thrilled to share their cover version of Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black'. This new take on the soulful classic brings a unique twist to a track that has left an indelible mark on music history.
The connection between The Zutons and Amy Winehouse runs deep, with the late artist's rendition of their hit song 'Valerie' becoming a global phenomenon. Winehouse's version, produced by Mark Ronson, elevated 'Valerie' to new heights, becoming a modern classic and cementing its place as one of the most celebrated covers of all time.
This release of 'Back to Black' comes full circle for The Zutons. It originated during a special Live Lounge performance honouring Amy Winehouse's cover of 'Valerie,' which was recently voted the greatest Live Lounge performance of all time. As part of the tribute, The Zutons were invited to perform their own 'Valerie' alongside a Winehouse song. Their stirring rendition of 'Back to Black' captivated listeners and received such an overwhelmingly positive response that the band decided to record and officially release the track.
"We've always been proud of how Amy made 'Valerie' her own, and to have the opportunity to honour her in this way feels really special," said The Zutons. "This version of 'Back to Black' has taken on a life of its own, and we're excited to share it with everyone."
The release comes as The Zutons continue a busy season, currently on tour with Paul Heaton and gearing up for their own headline tour in April 2025. With new music in the works, fans can expect even more from the band in the coming months.
