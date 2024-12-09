Big Big Train Announce Live In '25 The Likes Of Us North American Tour

(RAM) Big Big Train are delighted to announce seven further shows to take place in April 2025 in North America. In addition to returning to the United States (following a successful short run of shows in March this year), the band will also make its debut in Canada, with details of two Canadian shows expected to be announced shortly.

The majority of these shows will take place following the band's co-headlining appearance on board Cruise To The Edge. In addition, Big Big Train will play for the first time in Portugal at the beginning of May at the Gouveia Art Rock festival.

At these performances the seven piece band will be promoting their recent studio and live albums The Likes Of Us and A Flare On The Lens, which were released by InsideOut/Sony in March and September respectively this year to great critical acclaim.

Lead vocalist Alberto Bravin says: "We really enjoyed bringing Big Big Train to the United States for the first time earlier this year and playing to such enthusiastic audiences. We're excited about returning and playing a mixture of recent and older material. As well as visiting some venues and locations that we played in March this year, we're also bringing the band to some new areas as we seek to build our profile further. With two nights again in New Jersey, we'll be varying the set list to some extent as well. Roll on April!"

Drummer Nick D'Virgilio comments: "We had an absolute blast last year playing in the States and on board the Cruise, so we were keen to do a longer run of shows this time around, including venturing north of the border into Canada. We're taking a step by step approach to North America - if we can make this second run of shows successful, then the next step would be to get further west and south."

Violinist Clare Lindley continues: "I'm looking forward not only to Big Big Train's return to North America but also to the band playing for the first time ever in Portugal at Gouveia Art Rock. The festival has a great reputation and we relish the opportunity to add to the list of great bands that have played there over the years."

Bassist Gregory Spawton says: "Over the last couple of years Big Big Train has really matured as a live band. Since September 2022 we've played almost 50 live shows and I think audiences have been able to see and hear how strongly we've gelled. This line-up works so well together, both musically and socially, and we're keen to build on our current momentum."

Keyboardist Oskar Holldorff adds: "On tour in September and October this year it felt as if we grew as a band every night. Alberto, NDV, Greg, Rikard, Clare and I simply love playing together and we feel we've found a real gem in Paul Mitchell, who joined us on trumpet in September and October and will be with us again next year."

For the balance of 2025, Big Big Train will focus on recording their next studio album, expected to be released by InsideOut/Sony in the first half of 2026.

"We've got some great material in progress already for the next Big Big Train studio album," comments guitarist Rikard Sjöblom. "Everyone has been contributing to the writing process to varying degrees and we're confident about building on the foundations that we laid with The Likes Of Us."

The band's shows in North America and Portugal are likely to be their only appearances in 2025.

BIG BIG TRAIN - LIVE IN '25

THE LIKES OF US IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR

Wednesday 2nd April - Sweetwater, Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA

Friday 4th- Wednesday 9th April - Cruise To The Edge

Thursday 10th April - Des Plaines Theatre, Des Plaines, Illinois, USA

Friday 11th April - The Token Lounge, Westland, Michigan, USA

Sunday 13th April - Electric City, Buffalo, New York, USA

Thursday 17th April - Regent Theatre, Arlington, Massachusetts, USA

Friday 18th April - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Saturday 19th April - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

***

Sunday 4th May - Gouveia Art Rock, Gouveia, Portugal

