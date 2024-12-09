Dylan Gossett Expands The Back 40 Tour

(Mercury) Following a successful sold-out fall run, critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he'll be continuing "The Back 40 Tour" in 2025 with 19 newly announced tour dates across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Tulsa, Portland, Tucson, Montreal, Orlando, and more.

Tickets go on-sale via artist presale and VIP packages on December 11th at 10AM local time and via public on-sale on December 13th at 10AM local time. For tickets and more info, visit www.dylangossett.com/tour/.

Described as "one of country music's most in-demand live draws" by Rolling Stone, the Austin, TX native is currently headlining sold-out shows across Australia and New Zealand. In addition to the newly announced 2025 dates, Gossett will be making his debut at Stagecoach Festival and Country 2 Country next year.

Earlier this fall, Gossett released his latest single "Tree Birds" via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. Grammy.com praised Gossett, saying, "The rising Americana sensation employs the perfect amount of harmonica to properly communicate just how head over heels in love he is on the giddy track;" while Holler Country declared him "[a] frontrunner of this next generation of red dirt singer-songwriters," and Country Chord proclaimed, "He is one of the most exciting voices in the genre today. He once again captures lighting in a bottle on 'Tree Birds.'"

Over the past year, the artist-to-watch has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music. His breakout hit single "Coal" has amassed over 322 million global streams and Platinum Certifications in Australia, Canada, and Ireland. Not to mention, it notably cracked the Spotify Top 200, Billboard Hot 100, UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, Top 25 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart, and Top 5 on the Spotify Viral 50 US and Global Charts.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre

Dec. 10 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre

Dec. 13 - Christchurch, NZ - Town Hall

February 28 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall *NEW DATE

March 8 - Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall (Country 2 Country)

March 14 - London, UK - O2 Arena (Country 2 Country)

March 15 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast (Country 2 Country)

March 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (Country 2 Country)

March 27 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom *NEW DATE

March 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *NEW DATE

April 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *NEW DATE

April 5 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *NEW DATE

April 8 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *NEW DATE

April 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *NEW DATE

April 12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *NEW DATE

April 24 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *NEW DATE

April 26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

April 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel *NEW DATE

May 13 - London, ON - London Music Hall *NEW DATE

May 14 - Kitchener, ON - Elements *NEW DATE

May 16 - Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala *NEW DATE

May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole *NEW DATE

May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall *NEW DATE

May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *NEW DATE

May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *NEW DATE

May 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *NEW DATE

May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *NEW DATE

July 10-13 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

