Dylan Gossett Expands The Back 40 Tour

(Mercury) Following a successful sold-out fall run, critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he'll be continuing "The Back 40 Tour" in 2025 with 19 newly announced tour dates across the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Tulsa, Portland, Tucson, Montreal, Orlando, and more.
Tickets go on-sale via artist presale and VIP packages on December 11th at 10AM local time and via public on-sale on December 13th at 10AM local time. For tickets and more info, visit www.dylangossett.com/tour/.
Described as "one of country music's most in-demand live draws" by Rolling Stone, the Austin, TX native is currently headlining sold-out shows across Australia and New Zealand. In addition to the newly announced 2025 dates, Gossett will be making his debut at Stagecoach Festival and Country 2 Country next year.
Earlier this fall, Gossett released his latest single "Tree Birds" via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. Grammy.com praised Gossett, saying, "The rising Americana sensation employs the perfect amount of harmonica to properly communicate just how head over heels in love he is on the giddy track;" while Holler Country declared him "[a] frontrunner of this next generation of red dirt singer-songwriters," and Country Chord proclaimed, "He is one of the most exciting voices in the genre today. He once again captures lighting in a bottle on 'Tree Birds.'"
Over the past year, the artist-to-watch has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music. His breakout hit single "Coal" has amassed over 322 million global streams and Platinum Certifications in Australia, Canada, and Ireland. Not to mention, it notably cracked the Spotify Top 200, Billboard Hot 100, UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, Top 25 on the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart, and Top 5 on the Spotify Viral 50 US and Global Charts.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre
Dec. 10 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre
Dec. 13 - Christchurch, NZ - Town Hall
February 28 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall *NEW DATE
March 8 - Berlin - Uber Eats Music Hall (Country 2 Country)
March 14 - London, UK - O2 Arena (Country 2 Country)
March 15 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast (Country 2 Country)
March 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (Country 2 Country)
March 27 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom *NEW DATE
March 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *NEW DATE
April 4 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *NEW DATE
April 5 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre *NEW DATE
April 8 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *NEW DATE
April 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall *NEW DATE
April 12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *NEW DATE
April 24 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *NEW DATE
April 26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival
April 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel *NEW DATE
May 13 - London, ON - London Music Hall *NEW DATE
May 14 - Kitchener, ON - Elements *NEW DATE
May 16 - Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala *NEW DATE
May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole *NEW DATE
May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall *NEW DATE
May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *NEW DATE
May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *NEW DATE
May 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *NEW DATE
May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live *NEW DATE
July 10-13 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout
Dylan Gossett Announces The Back 40 Tour
Dylan Gossett Announces 'Songs In The Gravel' EP
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows
The Used To Play 3 Nights In Each City On 25th Anniversary Tour
Big Big Train Announce Live In '25 The Likes Of Us North American Tour
Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour
Circa Waves Stream 'Like You Did Before' Video
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)
Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)
Journey Surpassed Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin' (2024 In Review)