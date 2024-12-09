Empire of the Sun Announce North American Ask That God Tour Leg

(Capitol) Empire of the Sun announced the 2025 North American leg of their Ask That God tour. The headline run will kick off on February 26 at Honolulu's Blaisdell Arena and include shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 28), the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA (May 3) and New York City's Brooklyn Mirage (May 21).
Helmed by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, Empire of the Sun just completed a whirlwind series of dates around the globe, including a concert at Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl, a headline slot at Mexico's Corona Capital festival and sold-out shows in Brooklyn, NY, Guadalajara, MX and Sydney, Brisbane & Perth in their native Australia. The band is touring in support of its new album, Ask That God (Capitol Records/EMI AUS), which debuted in the top five of Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.
Marking a decade since the release of "We Are Mirage" - the epic Eric Prydz remix of the band's global hit "We Are The People" with Prydz's own "Mirage" - Empire of the Sun recently shared a new edit of "We Are Mirage." The track will be included on We Are The People (Reimagined) along with ARTBAT's remix of "We Are The People". Set for December 13 release via Capitol Records, the bundle will also include new remixes by Adam Sellouk and southstar. "We Are The People" was the second single from Empire of the Sun's 2008 debut album. Walking On A Dream, following the title track, which has amassed over one billion streams.
Empire of the Sun - Ask That God Tour - 2025 North American Dates
2/8 - Launceston, Tasmania, Australia - Party In The Paddock
2/22 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Electric Avenue Festival
2/26 - Honolulu, HI - Blaisdell Arena
3/28 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil
3/30 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic
4/2 - Monterrey, MX - Auditorio Citibanamex
4/4 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
4/23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
4/24 - Chicago, IL - Radius
4/26 - Saint Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
4/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
4/30 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater
5/1 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
5/3 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
5/11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
5/14 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
5/15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
5/16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
5/18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
5/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
5/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
5/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
5/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Empire Of The Sun Announces First North American Headline Shows In Five Years
Empire of the Sun Signal 'Changes' With New Video
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows
The Used To Play 3 Nights In Each City On 25th Anniversary Tour
Big Big Train Announce Live In '25 The Likes Of Us North American Tour
Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour
Circa Waves Stream 'Like You Did Before' Video
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)
Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)
Journey Surpassed Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin' (2024 In Review)