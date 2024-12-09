Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down' Video

(Noble) Blues-rock powerhouse Joanne Shaw Taylor has released her newest single, "I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down," now streaming on all major platforms, along with an official music video. With searing guitar riffs and a raw, rocking energy, the song captures the frustration and resolve of ending an on-again, off-again relationship dominated by unfulfilled promises. Opening with blistering slide guitar and building into a driving riff, the track showcases Joanne's signature blend of passionate vocals and fiery guitar work.

"'I Gotta Stop Letting You Down' is a story about an on-and-off-again relationship with someone who keeps making promises they can't fulfill," Joanne shares. "It's about someone whose lack of self-esteem governs their choices, to the point where you have to decide to stop letting them disappoint you."

The song's heartfelt lyrics, like "Babe, I gotta stop letting you let me down," stand out as a powerful declaration of self-worth and empowerment. Joanne's passionate performance, alongside Audley Freed on rhythm guitar and Doug Lancio on slide guitar, is enhanced by Kevin Shirley's production, which amplifies the raw emotion and gritty rock energy of the song.

