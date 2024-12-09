Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up With The Satchvai Band

(Noble) For the first time in their nearly 50-year musical careers, legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have united to form The SATCHVAI Band. The iconic guitarists will embark on an electrifying summer tour across the UK and Europe.

The UK leg of the tour will kick off at the York Barbican (June 13) followed by dates at London Eventim Apollo (June 14), Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (June 17), Wolverhampton Civic Hall (June 18), and Manchester O2 Apollo (June 19).

Satriani and Vai, along with each of their respective bands, initially joined forces for their first-ever tour together, outside of the G3 format, the past spring (2024) across select U.S. cities. They decided it was finally time to form a band together and bring that winning formula to the live stage, beginning in Europe.

Celebrating nearly five decades of musical friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai made their first musical collaboration debut in March 2024. "The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1" highlights the unmatched synergy between these two legendary guitarists as they seamlessly trade solo sections throughout the six-minute opus. Their second collaboration is set to be released just before the European tour, adding even more anticipation for this epic run.

Satch and Vai's musical careers have been intertwined since their very early days. Satriani served as Vai's guitar teacher during their teenage years on Long Island, New York. Their connection has continued to evolve over the years, even sharing record labels, starting at Relativity Records in the late 80's, to both calling Sony/Epic Records home for a significant portion of the 90's. Together, they have also frequently teamed up with a third guitarist on multiple occasions throughout the span of three decades, participating in the semi-annual G3 Tours, both in the U.S. and abroad.

"The SATCHVAI Band Tour is happening! I'm so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again," says Satriani. "Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we've never stopped!"

Vai adds, "Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!"

Joe Satriani has had a packed schedule having recently concluded the Sammy Hagar-led Best of All Worlds Tour, which was met with much fanfare and critical acclaim. While Steve Vai has been playing shows across the U.S. as part of the BEAT tour following the conclusion of the Satch/Vai tour earlier this year.

Stay tuned for more details on this unprecedented collaboration and the release of their highly anticipated new music.

June 13 - York, UK - Barbican

June 14 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

June 17 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

June 18 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

June 19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

June 21 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

June 22 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Congres

June 23 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

June 24 - Amsterdam, NL - Amsterdam Afas

June 26 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

June 29 - Helsinki, FI - House of Culture

June 30 - Tampere, FI - Tampere Hall

July 2 - Uppsala, SE - Parksnackan

July 3 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

July 5 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

July 8 - Munich, DE - Tollwood Festival

July 10 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

July 11 - Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

July 12 - Zurich, CH - Volkshaus Zürich

July 13 - Milan, IT - Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa

July 15 - Pordenone, IT - Parco San Valentino

July 16 - Perugia, IT - Umbria Jazz

July 17 - Bologna, IT - Sequoie Music Park

July 18 - Saint-Julien, FR - Guitares en Scene Festival

