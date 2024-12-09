.

Lacy J. Dalton Inducted Into The Mustang Heritage Hall of Fame

(2911) Singer-songwriter and outlaw original Lacy J. Dalton was honored recently with an induction into The Mustang Heritage Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Dalton was inducted alongside John Falen, Randall Carr, B.J. Yeates, Bobby Kerr, Paula Carr, Fred Woehl, Trudy Midas, Patti Colbert, Sue Ann Wells, Marsha Sapp & Cobra, Dr. Ric Redden, and Victoria Craft, and the award was accepted by country music legend, T.G. Sheppard and singer-songwriter, Kelly Lang.

"This award is a wonderful surprise - something I wasn't expecting," shares Dalton. "I am accepting it on behalf of the Let 'em Run Foundation, all the advocates, and most especially the great mom-and-pop rescues.

"These folks struggle day after day and do an enormous amount of the actual boots-on-the-ground work rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming these animals. We built our civilization on the bones of these beloved and beautiful creatures, and they, along with all the advocates, donors, and the American people who love wild horses, deserve our support forever."

For more information on the Let 'em Run Foundation and what you can do to help the wild horses, visit www.letemrun.org.

Lacy J. Dalton recently released her latest album, 'For The Black Sheep' through (StarVista Music)-this deeply reflective collection of songs that delivers a powerful message of unity, empathy and universal kindness. The album features several standout tracks, including "Devil by A Different Name," which challenges listeners to confront their biases and embrace one another. Another highlight, "Heart of Hearts," speaks to the necessity of vulnerability and emotional openness.

Lacy J. Dalton Inducted Into The Mustang Heritage Hall of Fame

