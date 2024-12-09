System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows

(Live Nation) System Of A Down announces three massive stadium events featuring Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn. Produced by Live Nation, the performances will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 28 with Korn; Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, on August 31 with Avenged Sevenfold; and conclude at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, ON, on September 3 with Deftones. Special guests Polyphia and Wisp will open for all three shows.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, December 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 13 at 12 pm local time at LiveNation.com

ABOUT SYSTEM OF A DOWN - As the most inspired, impactful, and inimitable rock band of the 21st century, SYSTEM OF A DOWN has sold over 40 million records worldwide, earned a GRAMMY Award, and headlined arenas, festivals, and stadiums on multiple continents, worldwide. Formed in Los Angeles, the group have soundtracked personal, political, sonic, and spiritual revolution since the 1998 release of their multi-platinum self-titled debut. The quartet have consistently sold out shows worldwide and regularly register over 23.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making them one of the most-listened to rock/alternative bands in the world. SYSTEM OF A DOWN is Daron Malakian [guitars, vocals], Serj Tankian [vocals, keys], Shavo Odadjian [bass], and John Dolmayan [drums].

ABOUT KORN - Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band's enduring success points to a larger timeless, cultural moment. Since forming, Korn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two GRAMMYs, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

ABOUT AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Avenged Sevenfold have sold millions of albums worldwide, earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King), have over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band (comprising M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman) are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world's most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.

Their latest critically-acclaimed 2023 album, Life Is But A Dream... is designed to provoke and inspire, courageously broadening the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal sound pioneered by the band with confidence, attitude, and intention.

ABOUT DEFTONES - Formed in Sacramento, CA in 1988, the multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Deftones are one of the most influential alternative bands in the world. The band, comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham, has released nine studio albums, with the most recent release being GRAMMY-nominated Ohms. Deftones' culture is revered as one of the most fervent that exists. They are arguably the most in demand rock band today.

