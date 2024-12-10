Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary

(POP) Lucky Horseshoe Entertainment and Anomaly Content & Entertainment (ACE) are excited to announce the production of a groundbreaking documentary film centered on the life and influence of country music icon Keith Whitley which will start filming in January 2025.

Produced by Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger of Lucky Horseshoe Productions, along with ACE Partner Evan Hayes (Free Solo) and ACE Partner and CEO Justin Barocas serving as Executive Producer. The film aims to unveil the personal and professional journey of one of country music's most influential and celebrated figures.

Zach Heinzerling, an Academy Award-nominated director renowned for his work on acclaimed projects like "Cutie and the Boxer" and "McCartney 3,2,1," is set to direct the film.

"Thanks to Blake, we finally have the chance to uncover the truth behind the legend that is Keith Whitley: a layered and heartbreaking story of talent, hardship, and love that is long overdue," Heinzerling states.

Keith Whitley, who passed away at the age of 34, left behind a legacy that continues to inspire countless artists like Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Ronnie Dunn, Alison Krauss, Lainey Wilson and Reba McEntire, who was a backup vocalist on Whitley's debut album. Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2023. This film will delve into Whitley's life, his struggles with addiction, his profound love for fellow country singer Lorrie Morgan and the impact of his music on the industry.

The documentary will feature extensive archival footage from the Country Music Hall of Fame and personal collections from Lorrie Morgan, providing a rich tapestry of Whitley's life and career. It will also explore the small town of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, where Keith grew up, and include reflections from Lorrie as she navigates her own career while honoring his memory.

Blake Shelton, producer and lifelong admirer of Whitley's work, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Keith Whitley released only three albums during his life, but his music has influenced generations of country music artists and fans.

"Gwen and I love to watch music documentaries, and I looked for his doc one night and couldn't believe that there wasn't one," Shelton adds. "I'm proud and honored we get to bring his incredible story to film."

"It's an honor to bring Keith's story to a wide audience," added Lee Metzger. "He's the kind of singer everyone knows the songs when they hear them but doesn't know the story of the singer who performed them."

Award winning producer Evan Hayes (Free Solo, The Way I See It) said, "What drew me to this project was the idea of tapping into a pop culture story that lies slightly beneath the surface. Here is this guy who is so important in the country music world - he inspired the modern Star Is Born, Morgan Wallen wrote a song about him and his music - and a lot of people don't know his name. To be able to explore this character and this love story that had permeated pop culture country music in such an impactful way and to introduce it to mainstream audiences is exciting."

As this project progresses, fans and newcomers alike can look forward to discovering the man behind the music, his legacy and the love story that shaped his life.

Related Stories

Country Hall Of Fame Welcomed Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Galante and Keith Whitley (2022 In Review)

Country Hall Of Fame Welcomes Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Galante and Keith Whitley

Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

News > Keith Whitley