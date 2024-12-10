Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Teaming Up For The Infinite Arc Tour

(Live Nation) Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon announced The Infinite Arc Tour. Coheed and Cambria are gearing up for their brand new album The Father of Make Believe releasing March 14, 2025. This year, Mastodon celebrated the 15th anniversary of Crack the Skye with a deluxe box set reissue, marked 20 years of Leviathan with special full album performances, and released a new track "Floods of Triton".

Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 20-city tour kicks off on May 10 at Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA making stops across the U.S.in Raleigh, Charleston, Lexington, Syracuse and more before wrapping up in Waukee, IA at Vibrant Music Hall on June 8.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Wednesday, December 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, December 13 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

THE INFINITE ARC TOUR 2025:

Sat May 10 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

Sun May 11 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Tue May 13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu May 15 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Fri May 16 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

Sat May 17 - Augusta, GA - William B. Bell Auditorium*

Mon May 19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

Wed May 21 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Thu May 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sat May 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Sun May 25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon May 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed May 28 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Fri May 30 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat May 31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sun Jun 01 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 03 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Wed Jun 04 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Jun 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sat Jun 07 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Sun Jun 08 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

*Without Mastodon

