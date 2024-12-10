Ella Langley Scores Her First No. 1 With Riley Green Collaboration

(Columbia Records) To close out an incredible breakout year, award-winning artist Ella Langley has earned her first No. 1 single on country radio with "you look like you love me" featuring Riley Green. The song reached the No. 1 spot on Mediabase's Country Radio Chart and makes Ella the first female artist to lead the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in 2024. This achievement follows the song's run of #1s around the world, previously topping the Country Radio charts in Canada (two weeks), the UK and Australia.

The RIAA Platinum-certified hit recently took home the CMA Award for 'Musical Event of the Year' and was featured on Ella's debut album, hungover, as well as her deluxe album, still hungover. hungover was also just named as one of New York Times' Best Albums of 2024, stating Ella "doesn't tiptoe around the wounds; she finds a way to dig them deeper while locking eyes, dispassionately and proudly."

"you look like you love me" has emerged as Ella's most-streamed song to date with more than 260M worldwide streams and counting. After peaking in the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has also peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs this week. Ella and Riley graced the stage and performed the playful duet on the CMA Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show.

Riding into her fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, Ella will be performing tonight at Opry NextStage Live as part of their Class of 2024. She will then be kicking off 2025 with her extended run of headline shows on the still hungover tour. Tickets for all 17 shows are completely sold out. She is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green's 2025 North American Damn Country Music Tour.

