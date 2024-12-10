Ray Cardwell Streams New Single 'Little Birdie'

(AV) Ray Cardwell is the newest addition to the Americana Vibes roster, label of the GRAMMY-award winning progressive bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters. Cardwell's debut album on the label and fourth full-length release of his career, Singing Tree, is produced by Jeremy Garrett of The Infamous Stringdusters and is slated for release on January 31, 2025. The second single "Little Birdie" is available now continuing the exciting new chapter to Caldwell's career..
"Little Birdie" was originally composed and performed by the American bluegrass duo The Stanley Brothers and relesaed in 1972. Cardwell's rendition comes out of the gate with a fiery barn burner tempo ushered in by Garrett's fiddle. Cardwell's assertive, yet crystal clear vocal tone takes center stage augmented by resonating harmonies courtesy of his friend and collaborator, New Grass Revival banjoist & vocalist John Cowan.
Cardwell has received praise for his strikingly high vocal range and admired for his resemblance to Cowan. Cardwell finds a perfect home with Americana Vibes with his deep bluegrass roots run back to performing with his family band in the mid-1970s, progressing to noteworthy projects with New Tradition and creative detours in Hollywood and Nashville. In addition to his solo work, he also regularly records and tours with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Traffic) member Dave Mason.
Singing Tree's title pays homage to a cherished childhood memory of a massive tree near Ray's home in Missouri-known to him as "the singing tree"-under which he and his family would gather, shielded from the rain, to share songs much like those on his new record. Guests on the album will include banjo pickers Scott Vestal, Ryan Cavanaugh, and Andy Thorn; Cody Kilby on guitar, and John Cowan singing harmony vocals.
