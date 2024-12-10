Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video

(Freeman) Robin McAuley has released a music video for his new song "Til I Die", the lead single from his forthcoming new solo album, 'Soulbound,' which will be released by Frontiers Music Srl ib February 28, 2025.

is pleased to announce the upcoming release of legendary rock vocalist Robin Mcauley's new solo album, 'Soulbound.' This new album sees McAuley 's voice continuing to defy time, sounding as inspired and powerful as ever. The new album is definitively more guitar-driven straight hard rock compared to his previous albums and is still wonderfully melodic, infectious, and fist-in-the-air uplifting.

McAuley comments on 'Soulbound': "I can't wait to share Record #3 with you all from Frontiers Music SRL. 'Soulbound' is a much edgier, harder guitar-driven record than my previous two for the label. In addition, I'm working with a new producer from the Frontiers label, Aldo Lonobile, who brought these songs to life with his Kick-Ass production. PLAY IT LOUD !!!!! I think you're gonna Luv It!!!!"

'Soulbound' showcases the respected Irish rock singer's desire to make a strong musical statement in what is proving to be his most creative period. To kick the announcement off, Mcauley is also sharing the album's first track, "'Til I Die" alongside a new music video.

About the single, McAuley shared this: "We had so much fun shooting this mini-movie with the great production team of Enzo Mazzeo and Eric Boadello. ''Til I Die' comes at you right out the gate with heavy drums and biting guitars as I race across the Western wasteland to escape the unknown demons and images haunting me and determined to track me down. It's a race for survival at all costs.

"Come join me and escape together!!!!"

